Jalen Hurts likely to receive massive contract extension valued at up to $40 million per season

There was some off-season chatter that the Philadelphia Eagles are not sold on young quarterback Jalen Hurts to be their long-term solution under center.

Philadelphia was initially in on Deshaun Watson before things trended in a different direction. It was also linked to other big-name quarterbacks on the trade market.

Now, with training camp roughly a month away, we’re hearing more on Hurts and his future in the City of Brotherly Love.

According to Eagles insider Eliot Shorr-Parks, Philadelphia will likely offer Hurts a massive extension next offseason valued at between $35 and $40 million annually.

Anything in this range woud make Jalen Hurts one of the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. That’s simply stunning considering his sample size (19 career starts) since Philadelphia made the former Oklahoma standout a second-roound pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It also must be noted that Hurts is not eligible for an extension until next offseason. Hence, the timeline mentioned in the aforementioned report.

Related: Jalen Hurts and NFL’s top QBs of 2022

Is Jalen Hurts worth a massive contract extension?

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In reality, we likely have to wait for the 2022 season to play out in order to draw a conclusion here. Philadelphia added a whole host of talented players during the spring, including the blockbuster trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown. He’ll team up with DeVonta Smith to provide Hurts two legit weapons on the outside.

Jalen Hurts stats (2021): 61% completion, 3,144 passing yards, 784 rushing yards, 26 total TD, 9 INT, 87.2 QB rating

A dual-threat signal caller, Hurts led the Eagles to an 8-7 record in 15 starts last season. The team earned a surprise appearance in th NFL Playoffs before falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round. In short, Hurts improved big time after being a part-time starter as a rookie in 2020.

As for a potential Jalen Hurts contract extension, here’s how things break down when it comes to the current NFL QB market.

Related: Jalen Hurts can help Philadelphia Eagles fly in 2022

Rodgers, Watson, Carr, Stafford and Cousins all inked new deals this past spring. Next year will also see the likes of Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert become eligible for extensions.

This is a long-form way of saying Hurts might not be worth $35-plus million in a vacuum while the current quarterback market dictates such a deal.