WATCH: Seattle Seahawks send out epic tweet after Russell Wilson trade

We have to give the Seattle Seahawks social media team a ton of credit. On the very same day the franchise trade all-time great quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks were not without some humor.

Immediately after reports of the blockbuster came out, the Seattle Seahawks’ official Twitter account sent out one of the greatest tweets we have seen in some time. Just give it a look.

Talk about laughing out loud. Legitimately, that’s what pretty much everyone was doing once this post was published.

For the youngsters out there, this is in reference to a blockbuster 2000 Tom Hanks movie titled “Cast Away” in which his main co-star was a soccer ball by the name of Wilson. Yeah, that’s how it all ties in. The venerable Hanks was nominated for best actor in that year’s Oscars.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, it’s a dark day in the usually rainy Pacific Northwest. At the very least, their social media team took some time to make fans laugh — even if it’s not long lasting knowing that Drew Lock could be the starter in 2022.

