As the 2021 NFL season comes to a close, we shift our focus to 2022, and the young NFL and fantasy stars we need to take note of. With that said, we have compiled the following fantasy football dynasty rankings by position.

Please keep in mind while perusing this ranking, the purpose is to focus on younger, fresher players who have many years of football ahead in their careers with a few small exceptions. These are the fantasy keepers you want on your dynasty teams for multiple seasons to come.

Be sure to check here often as these dynasty rankings/players will be updated and expanded as the 2022 offseason, NFL Draft, and preseason evolve.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Look for QB1 fantasy points from Josh Allen moving forward as he continues to shread NFL defenses, both through the air and on the ground. In fact, Allen led the league with his 6.3 yards per run in 2021. Expect more of the same from this fifth-year quarterback in 2022.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ fantasy stats leveled down slightly from seasons’ past. However, he is in his prime and those who draft him can expect upwards of 300 total yards on the average per game along with a pair of touchdowns in 2022.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is a young fantasy quarterback already playing like a pro, coming from a 4,611-yard, 34-TD season. Do what you can to secure him moving forward.

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been nothing short of phenomenal, ending his second season with 5,014 passing yards and a total of 41 touchdowns. He is one of the best dynasty quarterbacks in 2022 to have on your roster.

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott played lights out this past season and boasted a career-high 37 passing touchdowns as he enters 2022. Equipped with stud playmakers on offense, Prescott is a keeper fantasy QB you can depend on for years to come.

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray will get you fantasy points in both passing and running and is returning in 2022 after producing 29 total touchdowns. Look for that number to increase as Murray aims to play an injury-free full slate next season.

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

At the mere age of 25, here’s to hoping Jackson plays a complete season in 2022. When healthy, Jackson is a mean dual-threat as showcased by the 767 rushing yards he managed over his 12 games played in 2021.

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of mobility, Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks in 2021 with his 784 rushing yards and an impressive 10 rushing TDs. In 2022, the hope would be for Hurts to improve on his passing yards to return QB1 fantasy points more often than not.

9. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance is highly-ranked as a dynasty fantasy quarterback who should bust loose when given a full opportunity to start. Stay tuned this offseason to see how the 49ers plan to move forward with both Lance and very tradeable Jimmy Garoppolo. Either way, Lance is a keeper.

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was far from startable in fantasy football coming from his rock star career at Clemson. With everything to prove and a change in coaching, Lawrence hopefully picks up his pace as a dynasty quarterback that we can depend upon for a long time.

11. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Mac Jones fell perfectly to the Patriots as a rookie and is a young keeper quarterback who should continue to flourish on a well-coached Bill Belichick football team.

12. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields should be fully unleashed in 2022 and perhaps a new head coach in Chicago will help boost his fantasy value. When healthy, Fields is a mobile threat, as showcased by his 420 rushing yards and two touchdowns accomplished in 12 games last season.

13. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

While the Dolphins continue to attempt to improve on offense, Tua Tagovailoa’s fantasy value should rise. He will be entering his third season at a mere 24-years-old with the hope that he plays his first full slate of games.

14. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Rostering a Jets quarterback in fantasy football is never easy. But Zach Wilson looks to have a promising career ahead, making him a dynasty fantasy quarterback worth stashing until he finds his groove.

15. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Coming from a solid 2020 fantasy season, Baker Mayfield was a let down in 2021. Look for him to recover from his torn labrum, which hampered him immensely, and to get back to improving on his passing yards and touchdowns starting in September.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Running backs

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor is the top dynasty fantasy RB for 2022. He was good as a rookie, and absolutely sensational in 2021 –recording a league-high 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also added another 360 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Get him while he’s hot!

2. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Moving forward, Harris is a dynasty running back who should keep the fantasy points coming in for years. He enters his second season after producing a pretty sweet 1,667 total yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie.

3. D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

At only 23-years-old, Swift is a dynasty running back who hopefully plays healthy for those who roster him. As the Lions look to improve in 2022, Swift tallied 1,069 total yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore last season.

4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Chubb is a stud who should still have a few good seasons of fantasy football left in him. He is a traditional back who has maintained an average of 5.3 yards per carry but doesn’t get utilized much in the passing game. Ride with him while he’s in his prime or sell him high as he enters his fifth year in the NFL.

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

A PPR keeper, Ekeler just recorded a career-high 911 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while with 647 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through the air. Those who roster Ekeler as a dynasty RB can only wish for more of the same as he enters his sixth season.

6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Cook is a fantastic fantasy running back when he can stay healthy. That’s the caveat. But when he’s been on the field, he has averaged 86.1 rushing yards per game. That’s not too shabby. This comes along with 27 receiving yards on average per clash as well.

7. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Williams dazzled as a rookie while recording 1,219 total yards and seven touchdowns splitting the field 50/50 with Melvin Gordon. Draft him in dynasty as a running back who should eventually command a starting role.

8. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Henry at 28-years-old is a bit vintage for this ranking, but he is the exception to the rule after posting league highs in rushing yards and touchdowns in both 2019-20. And, he was well on his way to a 2,000-yard season until injuring his foot in Week 8. Here’s to hoping he still has a couple of decent dynasty seasons left on those wheels of his.

9. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon will be 26 when 2022 kicks off. With that said, Mixon just had his best fantasy season to date with 1,519 combined yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s a hot dynasty running back, playing on one of the most up-and-coming offenses in the league.

10. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara has helped win fantasy championships as a dual-threat running back who can catch as well as he can run the ball. He hopefully finds the end zone more than the nine times he did in 2021.

11. Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

Akers is back after an Achilles injury stole his 2021 season. He will enter his third year when he hopefully plays at 100% to regain his featured running back status with the Rams.

12. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Montgomery is a dynasty running back who should benefit from some new coaching in Chicago moving forward. Hopefully, this equates to Monty increasing the 65.3 rushing yards he accomplished per clash in 2021.

13. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

Dobbins is only 23 and has a great shelf life as a dynasty running back. He should return in 2022 in good health to improve on the 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns he produced as a rookie before missing the 2021 campaign.

14. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

Those who drafted Mitchell as a rookie in dynasty leagues did well! This young running back dazzled when he was featured this past season and for that, he should remain the lead Niners RB as long as he can avoid injury.

15. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

McCaffrey is one of the best PPR running backs in the business. We just need for him to stay in one piece as he enters his sixth year. Due to his sketchy health status, CMC should not be drafted too highly. Let him fall to you for the right price.

16. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Still young, Barkley needs an overall better Giants team and to stay healthy to improve his fantasy stats. If all the stars align, Barkley can be that dynasty RB1 who makes a big difference come game day. The talent is there.

17. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

Gibson had some ups and downs, but overall produced a notable 1,331 total yards and 10 touchdowns. Entering just his third year in the NFL, Gibson comes with plenty of dynasty appeal.

18. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

As a dynasty RB, Jacobs fizzled, recording a mere 58.1 rushing yards on average per game. However, he will only be 24 entering 2022, and he will be a free agent in 2023. Perhaps, he moves along to a team that can afford to run the ball more.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Wide receivers

1. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Do what it takes to get the No. 1 dynasty fantasy WR for 2022 on your roster! Chase was magnificent as a rookie (1,455 yards, 13 touchdowns) and he will deliver WR1 fantasy points for years to come, working with the youthful Joe Burrow as his quarterback.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson is a stud and a dynasty keeper who has recorded an incredible total of 2,016 yards and 17 touchdowns over his first two years in the NFL. There is no reason this type of fantasy production tapers any time soon.

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

An anomaly, the age-defying Adams just recorded his highest yards (1,553) to date. And with 20 touchdowns accomplished over his last two years, Adams still remains one of the best dynasty wide receivers in the league. Set to become a free agent, keep tabs on Adams when the new NFL year begins in March.

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Even though the Cowboys’ postseason went up in flames, Lamb is a talented fantasy wide receiver who looks to produce at a high level for many years. He should score WR1 points more often than not for those who roster him.

5. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

A sensational 2021 season boosts Samuel up the dynasty ranks heading into 2022. Samuel hit the field like a wrecking ball, racking up 1,405 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. We can’t wait to see what Samuel next has up his sleeve entering his fourth season.

6. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

A threat to take it the distance in any given game, Metcalf last caught a career-high 12 touchdowns. At only 24-years-old, Metcalf should be a dependable WR1 in dynasty fantasy football, no matter who his QB is.

7. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

The insane amount of targets Johnson has received per game makes him one of the best dynasty receivers to roster. Likely playing with a new quarterback, Johnson hopefully retains or even increases his fantasy value.

8. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp (28-years-old) had too darn good of a fantasy season not to feature within this ranking. He is coming from a phenomenal 1,947-yard, 16-TD campaign. We hope he can keep delivering elite WR1 fantasy numbers for another couple of years. While these monster stats are not likely to repeat, Kupp is still a keeper.

9. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Waddle topped 1,000 yards and scored six times as a rookie, working with his former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Look for more of the same from Waddle who at the age of only 23, is a dynasty receiver who sports tons of upside.

10. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Diggs, 28, is still thriving with the Bills. His combined 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns over his past two seasons are proof. We can hope to expect more of that, making Diggs a dynasty keeper who still has an elongated shelf life.

11. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

Those who roster Brown can only hope for him to play a full season in 2022. The talent is there for him to explode in year No. 4 of his NFL career.

12. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Verging on veteran status, Hill has been a fantastic dynasty WR who should remain highly productive catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Let’s hope we get another few productive seasons out of him.

13. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin has produced consistent fantasy points and should continue to do just that providing he is at 100% after healing from a torn ACL. Keep in mind, Godwin will become a free agent unless the Bucs work on a deal to secure him long-term.

14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins, at only 23-years-old, is a great wide receiver to roster in dynasty leagues, catching balls from the red-hot Joe Burrow. He will play second fiddle to Ja’Marr Chase, but that second fiddle last year earned Higgins 1,091 yards and six TDs. That’s impressive!

15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

McLaurin is a talented fantasy receiver who would benefit from an upgrade at quarterback in Washington. With that said, he has averaged 1,030 yards over his three seasons, which is not bad. We just need more touchdown action moving forward.

16. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

We need more from Moore who dealt with some pretty criminal quarterbacking in Carolina last season. Consistent in yardage per season, that number could stand to increase along with the 14 career TDs he has scored over four seasons.

17. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

A must-add in dynasty leagues, St. Brown rocked his rookie year as a surprisingly very playable fantasy receiver in 2021. He picked up speed mid-season and produced 912 yards and five touchdowns. We can’t wait to see his fantasy stats increase in 2022.

18. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Rostering DeVonta Smith in dynasty fantasy football comes with plenty of upside. As he continues to develop as an NFL receiver, his chemistry with Jalen Hurts should improve. Be patient and those WR1 fantasy points will come soon enough.

Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Tight ends

1. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts was a coveted dynasty TE as a rookie, and his fantasy value in 2022 should be on the rise. While the 1,026 yards he recorded last year were impressive, the one touchdown he scored was unacceptable. Perhaps a change in quarterback could make all of the difference. Stay tuned.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews enters 2022 having last recorded a career-best 1,361 yards! And the nine touchdowns he scored keep him atop these dynasty rankings. At 26-years-old, Andrews is signed with the Ravens through 2025 — making him a TE keeper for years to come.

3. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Look for Freiermuth, who surprised as a rookie, to build on the 497 yards and seven touchdowns he recorded in 2021. We are not sure who will be quarterbacking for the Steelers this upcoming season, but Freiermuth is a dynasty tight end who should only get better.

4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s hope those who roster Kelce can either sell him high or squeak another couple of stellar fantasy seasons from him. He’s a vet, but a gem of a fantasy TE who has averaged no less than 70.3 yards per game since 2016. His 20 touchdowns combined over his last two seasons compel us to keep him within this ranking.

5. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

Schultz has been much-involved in Dallas’ passing game for the last two years, much to the dismay of those who roster the Cowboys’ WRs. Nevertheless, Schultz is coming from his best career season — having recorded 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. For this, Schultz is a keeper!

6. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

We will sneak Kittle into these dynasty rankings because he’s still playing at a high level (910 yards/six TDs) at the age of 28. If he can stay healthy, he should have a few fantasy-worthy seasons left. Fingers crossed.

7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Perhaps some better quarterbacking in Denver will help boost Fant’s dynasty value looking ahead. He’s averaged a consistent 635 yards per season but has scored only 10 times in three years. He’s a talented pass-catcher inhibited by inconsistent quarterback play.

