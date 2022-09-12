Dak Prescott to undergo surgery Monday, out 6-8 weeks

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will undergo surgery on his right thumb Monday and is expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks, ESPN reported.

Prescott will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint, per the report.

Prescott left Sunday night’s game against Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter after he hit the hand of Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett while throwing a pass. Prescott said afterward he thought he just jammed it until X-rays revealed a fracture.

“I thought I jammed it,” Prescott said. “I’ve hit my hand on helmets or bodies a lot in my career and never really had anything, maybe a jammed finger. I thought that’s what it was. The next play, I realized I couldn’t grip the ball. I let the sideline know … I came in and got X-rays and things are different.”

Prior to exiting, Prescott completed 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and threw one interception. Cooper Rush took over under center, throwing for 64 yards on 7-for-13 passing as Dallas lost 19-3.

Rush will be the starting quarterback until Prescott returns. Third-string quarterback Will Grier is expected to be promoted from the practice squad to back up Rush.

Rush started one game for the Cowboys in 2021. He has thrown 63 career passes in 11 games for a 60.3 percent completion rate and three touchdowns.

Dallas hosts the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) in Week 2.

–Field Level Media