Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks officially say goodbye

After 10 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson have officially moved on from one another. ‘Hawks fans know all too well just how great Russ was for them, reaching the pinnacle in his just second season winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

They’ll always have that memory, but ever since, it’s been a rollercoaster ride trying to get back. General manager John Schneider is finally throwing in the towel, choosing to move on from Wilson while Pete Carroll continues coaching the team at 70 years old, respectively.

Today with the 2022 league year officially kicking off, the Denver Broncos held their press conference introducing Wilson to their fans and media. In doing so, the Seahawks also sent out a heartfelt message, thanking their former QB for a decade of greatness.

Russell Wilson says “winning is everything”

"Winning is everything."



This speech from @DangeRussWilson will have you ready to lace up tomorrow. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Gt8JokxwET — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 16, 2022

It’s fascinating that Wilson has landed in a competitive AFC West division featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and now Wilson. But Russ won’t be intimidated by who else is leading their team, he’s focused on his own bread.

"I want to play against the best. I don't fear anything."



🗣 @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/UWxcEdLleC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 16, 2022

As he always liked to say “Go Hawks” when he was with the Seahawks, Wilson has a new mantra that Broncos fans will love, “Let’s ride“.

Seattle Seahawks make it known that Russell Wilson wanted the trade, not them

For the Seahawks, moving on from Russell Wilson likely doesn’t come easily, but here we are. For their part, they wanted to let their fans, the ’12th Man’, know that it wasn’t their decision to trade Wilson, they were only fulfilling his request to be given a different opportunity.

Statements from Jody Allen, Pete Carroll, and John Schneider. pic.twitter.com/qrDbdXVqQZ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 16, 2022

It’s clear the Seahawks felt they got a lot of assets in the Wilson trade, noting the “three quality players”, of Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and Drew Lock in addition to cap relief and draft capital.

Now, the fans surely want to know, what do they plan on doing with their returns for Wilson? What will they have to show for it? We’ll see.

Until then, we wouldn’t blame Seahawks fans for keeping an eye on the Broncos for the next few years.

