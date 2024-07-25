Kadarius Toney adds to case as one of the Kansas City Chiefs worst trade acquisitions of all time

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney already seemed like one of the worst trades the Kansas City Chiefs have made in years. He added to that narrative at the team’s practice on Wednesday.

When the Chiefs made a trade deadline move for former Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney in 2022, the deal was viewed as a steal. They gave up a third-round compensatory and sixth-round selection in 2023 for a player with a great deal of potential. But there were red flags as well.

The Giants gave up on him after just a season and a half and the former Seminoles star also had issues staying healthy. The Chiefs have also found out that he can be inconsistent on the field and a bit of a problem off.

He made headlines in 2023 when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got publicly frustrated with Toney’s butter fingers during an important game in December that led to a turnover against the Patriots. Then a random tangent on social media about the team in January led to him being a surprising scratch in their AFC Title Game matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Even during a season where the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed a secondary receiving option, besides Travis Kelce, he could not elevate his game and was given just two starts in 2023. Toney is on a path to being a major draft bust from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kadarius Toney stats (2024): 13 games, 27 catches, 169 yards, 1 touchdown

He only added to the narrative that he is a disappointment and one of the worst trades the team has made on Wednesday at their first practice of training camp. After taking a pass from Mahomes, Toney took a solid shot from defensive star George Karlaftis that knocked him to the ground.

Instead of taking the moment in stride and realizing he is on thin ice after three underwhelming seasons in the league, Toney got up and violently threw the ball at Karlaftis. The receiver walked off the field while some players from the offense and defense jaw-jacked after the play.

Kadarius Toney could turn into a big part of a Kansas City Chiefs three-peat in 2024. However, it seems like he is still the player he has always been, and that is not a good sign for KC.

