Indianapolis Colts have ‘no momentum’ on Carson Wentz trade

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz on Feb. 18, 2021. Just over a year later, it seems the organization isn’t having much luck finding a partner to take the former No. 2 overall pick.

Wentz’s future with the Colts became increasingly uncertain in January when the franchise wouldn’t commit to him as the starter in 2022. A few weeks later, reports emerged that Indianapolis planned to either trade or release the 29-year-old quarterback.

Carson Wentz stats (2021): 9-8 record, 27-7 TD-INT ratio, 94.6 QB rating, 62.4% completion rate

On the verge of making the playoffs, the Colts witnessed Wentz deliver two of his worst performances in the final two games. In January, he went 0-2 with a 58.9% completion rate, an 80.4 QB rating and he took seven sacks.

To make matters worse, Wentz reached the snap incentives that turned the conditional second-round pick into the Colts’ 2022 first-round selection heading to the Philadelphia Eagles. With the franchise in win-now mode and facing pressure from ownership, Indianapolis is no longer using favorable language regarding Wentz.

“I stuck my neck out for him, you know, I stuck my neck out for him last year. I was a big part of that decision to get him here. And so, you know, I believe he’s gonna continue to have a lot of success as a quarterback. That might be here. It might not be here. That decision has yet to be determined.” Indianapolis Colts HC Frank Reich on QB Carson Wentz during NFL Combine

The Colts had an opportunity at the NFL Scouting Combine to shop Wentz around the league, exploring the market to see what’s available. Following multiple days of meetings, it seems things didn’t go well for the organization.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that there is “no momentum” towards a Wentz trade being in the final stages of negotiations or even in the works.

Carson Wentz contract: $28.2 million cap hit (2022), $26.1 million cap hit (2023), $27.2 million cap hit (2024)

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. Wentz burned bridges in Philadelphia, souring his relationship with Doug Pederson and reportedly ignoring coaches. Many hoped reuniting with Reich would turn things around, providing him with a receptive coach who could work with a quarterback with a reputation for being stubborn.

Yet, Reich and the Colts seem to be out on Wentz after just one season. It’s certainly a red flag for teams across the NFL, who are willing to see if the Colts release Wentz. Otherwise, the two parties might have to try and work things out in training camp.