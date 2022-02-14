3 ideal Carson Wentz trade scenarios from the Indianapolis Colts

Following an ugly 9-8 season, it’s being reported that the Indianapolis Colts are going to move off Carson Wentz.

Wentz was decent in his first season with Indianapolis. However, he struggled big time in a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a spot in the playoffs on the line.

It would be shocking of the Colts admitted their mistake in acquiring Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round pick and change last offseason. However, things are apparently not going well between the two sides.

With three seasons remaining on his four-year, $128 million contract, it’s going to be hard for the Colts to get market value for Wentz. With that said, it will be a seller’s market at quarterback on the trade block this offseason. Some team will view him as an upgrade. Below, we look at three ideal Carson Wentz trade scenarios this offseason.

Related: Updated NFL trade rumors

Carson Wentz trade to the Washington Commanders

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colts get: Third-round pick in 2022, conditional mid-round pick

Commanders get: Carson Wentz

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera recently admitted that they are going to be aggressive in the veteran quarterback market during the offseason after four different signal callers saw action during the 2021 campaign.

“Matthew (Stafford), a veteran guy, has gotten his opportunity and shown people what he’s capable of. Let’s see what happens the rest of the way. Would we love to have something like that? Yeah. If the right situation is available, we want to get in on it.” Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (February 12, 2022)

Unfortunately, there’s going to be no quarterback of Stafford’s ilk outside of Deshaun Watson on the trade block this offseason. It’s looking less likely that Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers will be available. It has also been noted recently by an unnamed executive that the Commanders could “justify” sending the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers for Jimmy Garoppolo. That’s hilarious.

Instead, the Commanders throw a mere third-round pick and a conditional mid-round selection to Indianapolis for Wentz in an attempt to see if yet another change of scenery could do the struggling quarterback well.

Related: Ideal Denver Broncos QB scenarios for 2022 offseason

Denver Broncos add Carson Wentz

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Colts get: Drew Lock, fifth-round pick

Broncos get: Carson Wentz

This is a hypothetical trade that could actually work out for both sids. Given the watered-down free-agent market at quarterback and Indianapolis’ lack of draft capital, it is going to have a hard time finding a true upgrade over Wentz. At this point, it might just be all about moving off the embattled veteran signal caller.

“My guess is something happened heresomething other than a 9-8 record, that led to this moment. Attitude, an incident, work ethic, loss of trust. Something. I don’t know what. NBC Sports’ Peter King on Carson Wentz situation (February 14, 2022)

If the Colts can get a young quarterback like Drew Lock to compete with a potential free-agent signing, it might be the best of both worlds for Frank Reich and Co. Perhaps, Jameis Winston becomes a realistic option.

As for Denver, general manager George Paton is going big-game hunting with his eyes on Aaron Rodgers. That’s been taken to a whole new level after hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be Denver’s next head coach. Unfortunately, this seems to be a pipe dream right now.

Instead, the Broncos exhaust very little capital to acquire a prototypical quarterback that Paton has been linked to dating back to his days with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Related: Highest-paid NFL quarterbacks of 2022

New Orleans Saints bring in Carson Wentz

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colts get: Michael Thomas

Saints get: Carson Wentz, third-round pick

Fresh off the resignation of longtime head coach Sean Payton, the Saints find themselves in an unenviable position. They are an estimated $71-plus million over the 2022 NFL salary cap and have no answer at quarterback. Right now, there’s an argument that can be made regarding New Orleans blowing it up and going into full-scale rebuild mode.

We’re not seeing that under general manager Mickey Loomis and first-year head coach Dennis Allen. Rather, it makes sense for Loomis to play the salary cap juggling game once more. That includes forcing the Colts to take on some of Thomas’ contract in a trade for Wentz as a way to lower his dead cap hit. Remember, Thomas sat out the entire 2021 season to injury and has been at odds with the Saints’ organization.

Carson Wentz stats (2021): 62% completion, 3,563 yards, 27 TD, 7 INT, 94.6 rating

From a statistical perspective, Wentz would be a marked upgrade over anything the Saints had last season following the retirement of Drew Brees. Getting out of Thomas’ bloated contract would also be seen as a win here.

As for Indianapolis, it’s simple. General manager Chris Ballard banks on Thomas returning to earlier-career form and teaming up with Michael Pittman Jr. for an unnamed quarterback. This move also wouldn’t prevent the Colts from pulling off another trade or someone like Jimmy Garoppolo.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors