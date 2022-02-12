Ron Rivera admits Washington Commanders will be aggressive in veteran QB market

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rebranded under a new name, new uniforms, and an actual logo, the Washington Commanders will have an entirely new look in 2022. If Ron Rivera gets his wish, they’ll also have a new veteran quarterback under center.

While Taylor Heinicke stepped up admirably after Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending hip injury after just 16 snaps, the organization knows they must improve at the position if they want to make a true postseason push.

One of the ways they may be able to add to the position is via the NFL draft, where the Commanders hold the 11th selection in April. But, history has shown, starting a rookie quarterback is not going to produce a Super Bowl either. In total, rookie QBs who have started a playoff game have a career .323 winning percentage across 34 starts.

The best way for the Commanders to dramatically improve upon their 7-10 record from the 2021-22 season is by getting a better quarterback, but preferably one who already has some experience.

Washington Commanders have roughly $37 million in cap space

If they wish to avoid starting a rookie QB right away, the Washington Commanders have a few other routes they can turn to. With an estimated $37 million in cap space, they could look to free agency for a player like Jameis Winston who would undoubtedly add some explosiveness to their downfield passing attack.

Or, they could arguably aim higher, for one of the established franchise quarterbacks rumored to be available via trade.

With Pro Bowl QBs such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray all possible being available, the Commanders will likely leave no stone left unturned in their search for their next signal-caller.

When coach Rivera was asked about the possibility of adding a veteran, similar to what the Los Angeles Rams did a year ago by adding Matthew Stafford, Rivera didn’t hide his wishes for the Commanders to seek an opportunity akin to the NFC representatives in this week’s Super Bowl.

“I think what Detroit did [with Stafford] was masterful,” Rivera said. “Why? Because of the picks they’re going to have. They’re building for the future. They went out and they got a new head coach a year ago and said, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can build into.’ So they let Matthew go and gave him an opportunity. Now, look where he is. “Matthew, a veteran guy, has gotten his opportunity and shown people what he’s capable of. Let’s see what happens the rest of the way. Would we love to have something like that? Yeah. If the right situation is available, we want to get in on it.” Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on adding vet QB

For Commanders fans, they have to love the idea of their front office being more aggressive this offseason. With several nice offensive pieces like Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson to name a few, having an established QB to help elevate the rest of the scoring attack should be enough to compete for the NFC East division crown once again.