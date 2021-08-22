NFL injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas and Dak Prescott for Week 1

The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers scrambling to find out who will play. Here, we’ll provide updates throughout the week on the top injuries throughout the NFL, the fantasy impact and when players will return.

Bookmark this page for the latest news and updates on player injuries every week.

When does the NFL injury report come out?

Every NFL team is required to issue a practice report to local media on the Wednesday before a game and the league office releases a league-wide report the same day. Injury reports are released daily Wednesday-Friday. Teams playing on Monday Night Football release their reports a day later, teams on Thursday Night Football two days in advance.

NFL injury report: Latest updates on fantasy stars

Here is the latest injury news for some of the NFL’s biggest stars and the impact it will have on Week 1.

Dak Prescott, quarterback Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott arrived at Dallas Cowboys training camp fully healthy after suffering a season-ending compound fracture. But the Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a shoulder injury before the Hall of Fame Game, which the team later diagnosed as a lat strain.

It’s a unique injury, typically occurring in baseball players. But after consulting with the Texas Rangers, Dallas is confident Prescott won’t miss time in the regular season. He underwent a second MRI, which delivered promising results and everything is on track for him to start practicing. While Prescott won’t play in the final preseason game, things are progressing nicely and he is ready for the season opener.

Check out our latest NFL defense rankings for the 2021 season

While he will start, Prescott will be on the Week 1 NFL injury report. He draws a tough matchup against an elite defense, ruling him out for serious DFS consideration, but Prescott is always a must-start in season-long leagues.

What should the Houston Texans do with Deshaun Watson? What should the Texans do with QB Deshaun Watson? * Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the target of 21 lawsuits alleging inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct, is now the subject of a police investigation. Keep Him Trade Him Release Him

Email * (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free).

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley jogs off the field at the end of Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Giants

Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 last season, a crushing blow to the New York Giants and fantasy managers. It’s been a steady progression for the Pro Bowl running back since the injury, culminating in the Giants activating him off the PUP list on Aug. 9.

Related: NFL Top 100 Players of 2021 – Patrick Mahomes best NFL player, young stars rise

There are still no guarantees for the regular-season opener. He is sitting out the preseason and there is uncertainty for a Week 1 return. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on August 22 that Barkley will take part in team drills during this week’s upcoming joint practice against the New England Patriots.

It’s a step forward for the Pro Bowl running back and a great opportunity to see how far along he is in his recovery. The door is still open for Barkley to play in the Giants’ season opener, but the team also won’t rush him back. if Barkley sits, Corey Clement is a bargain DFS play.

Michael Thomas, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A consensus top-five pick in fantasy football drafts last season, New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas was one of the biggest disappointments in 2020. He missed multiple games due to ankle and hamstring injuries then got benched for punching a teammate. Across seven games, Thomas finished with 438 receiving yards and zero TDs.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Unfortunately, a full offseason to recover didn’t resolve Thomas’ ankle issue. He underwent surgery in June to repair damaged ligaments in the ankle. He’s expected to miss at least the first two games of the Saints’ 2021 season, but Sean Payton made it clear a trade isn’t coming. It means even more volume for Alvin Kamara and thrusts Tre’Quan Smith into the starting role. As for the starting quarterback, don’t trust Jameis Winston in fantasy.

Carson Wentz, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts knew the risks before acquiring Carson Wentz. He was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL last year, he struggles when the environment around him isn’t great and there are durability concerns. Days into training camp, a broken bone in his foot required surgery.

Surprisingly, Wentz is trending toward starting in Week 1. It’s quite a surprise, considering it would be a return at the earliest possible mark on the injury timetable. One important note, though, owner Jim Irsay made it clear Wentz also won’t be rushed back. So, while Wentz is pushing hard to return early, the Colts are ready to play things safe.

For now, consider Wentz ‘questionable’ for Week 1 and a guarantee to be on the NFL injury report all week.

Kenny Golladay, wide receiver, New York Giants

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) makes a catch, in East Rutherford. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Giants

Hamstring injuries are nothing new for Kenny Golladay. Signed to a monster contract this offseason, the Pro Bowl receiver missed two games in 2020 after suffering a strained hamstring right before the season. Fast forward to 2021, a hamstring strain in early August that will sideline him multiple weeks.

Dive into Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings

As of now, it isn’t expected to impact his availability for the Sept. 12 opener. He might be on the NFL injury report for Week 1, if the team wants to limit his reps, but there are no signs of long-term concern here. With that said, missed training camp means limited opportunities to build chemistry with Daniel Jones. Pair that with a matchup against an elite secondary (Denver Broncos), Golladay becomes a risky play.

DeVonta Smith, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver in consecutive years. Unfortunately for them, an injury in training camp once again sidelined their top rookie. DeVonta Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, suffered an MCL sprain.

Check out Sportsnaut’s 2021 fantasy dynasty rankings

It sidelines him for multiple preseason games and a significant chunk of training camp, but his Week 1 availability isn’t in doubt as of now. With Smith returning to practice before the second week of preseason action, it’s even more likely he is ready for the Eagles’ opener. With that said, he is nothing more than a bargain DFS play.

Tarik Cohen, running back, Chicago Bears

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 last season, taking an explosive player out of the offense. With the front office thinking about a lengthy recovery, Chicago overhauled its depth at running back this offseason.

With so much at stake, things aren’t going well for Cohen. Reports out of camp are he is weeks away from coming off the PUP list, still showing stiffness in his surgically-repaired knee. Damien Williams reunited with Matt Nagy and it’s pretty clear he will be the pass-catching back this season. Cohen’s days as a fantasy contributor are likely over, but he’ll be on the NFL injury report for a while.

Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Baltimore Ravens

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Just when the Baltimore Ravens got excited about Rashod Bateman, the rookie is headed for groin surgery. John Harbaugh announced that Baltimore’s top receiver will be sidelined into September, costing him the entire preseason and at least one game of the regular season.

Click here for our Baltimore Ravens season preview

It’s safe to say Bateman won’t play in Week 1. Looking past that, we’ll have to constantly monitor the NFL injury report to get a better idea for when he’ll return. One positive sign, the rookie shared on Instagram that he is cleared to run routes. He’ll still miss multiple regular-season games, but at least he is already recovering nicely.

While he is sidelined, tight end Mark Andrews should see a higher target volume. As for the receivers, Sammy Watkins and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown don’t offer enough stability.

D’Andre Swift, running back, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the second half Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Ford Field. Lionstampa

The Detroit Lions have big plans for D’Andre Swift, one of the 2021 breakout fantasy football candidates. With Anthony Lynn calling the plays, Detroit wants to take advantage of Swift’s skills as a pass-catcher, putting him in open space whenever possible. Unfortunately, a groin injury is causing some problems.

Related: NFL mock draft 2022 – Quarterbacks make NFL history.

Swift missed significant time in training camp due to a nagging groin injury, sitting out the preseason opener and losing valuable reps. Fortunately, per MLIve’s Kyle Meinke, Swift will be practicing on a limited basis this week. Barring a setback, Swift should be active for the opener against the San Francisco 49ers. If he ever misses time, Jamaal Williams will thrive in an expanded role.

Courtland Sutton, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos lost Courtland Sutton to a torn ACL in Week 2, costing him the entire 2020 season. The 6-foot-4 weapon is making notable improvements in his recovery, with head coach Vic Fangio noting there is a possibility Sutton suits up for the second preseason game.

With the winds in the quarterback battle pointing to Drew Lock, whose arm strength is better for this passing attack, Sutton’s fantasy stock is climbing. But if he draws James Bradberry in coverage Week 1, expectations should be low.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid isn’t afraid to play his starters in the preseason, even allowing them to play into the second quarter. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs saw the downside of that against the Arizona Cardinals as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left with an ankle injury.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Chiefs, check out #Chiefs rumors, rankings, and news here

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that it isn’t a serious injury, like a high-ankle sprain. CEH will undergo tests to get a better understanding for the extent of the injury. While the results will determine his status, Kansas City anticipates Edwards-Helaire suiting up for the regular-season opener.