Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny fractures tibia

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny sustained a fractured right tibia in Sunday’s loss at New Orleans, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network said Penny will undergo further tests Monday to assess the damage and determine whether surgery is necessary.

Penny was hurt when he was tackled near the sideline after a six-yard run midway through the third quarter.

He was taken to the locker room on a cart, finishing the Seahawks’ 39-32 loss with 54 yards on eight carries.

Penny, 26, has rushed for 346 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season, his fifth with the Seahawks since being drafted in the first round in 2018 out of San Diego State.

Rookie backup Kenneth Walker III broke off a 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 88 yards on eight carries.

–Field Level Media