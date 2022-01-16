New England Patriots schedule: 2022 pivotal year for Mac Jones, Bill Belichick

New England Patriots schedule: 2022 opponents
- Home: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Lions
- Road: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Steelers
New England Patriots roster outlook
- QB: Mac Jones
- RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden
- WR: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry
- TE: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry
New England Patriots’ season results (10-7 record)
Week 1 — New England Patriots lost at home to the Miami Dolphins, 17-16
- When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS
- Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings)
- Moneyline: Patriots -190, Dolphins +160
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17
Week 2 – New England Patriots beat the New York Jets 25-6
- When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Patriots -6.0 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Jets +200; Patriots -250
- Over/Under: 43
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 14
Week 3 – New England Patriots lose to New Orleans Saints, 28-13
- When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Patriots -3.0
- Moneyline: Saints +135; Patriots -165
- Over/Under: 43.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Saints 17
Week 4 — New England Patriots lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-17
- When: Sunday, October 3 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
- Spread: Buccaneers -7 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-300), Patriots (+240)
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 27, Patriots 17
Week 5 – New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans, 25-22
- Spread: Patriots -8.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Patriots (-450),Texans (+350)
- Over/Under: 39.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 17, Texans 0
Week 6 — New England Patriots lost to Dallas Cowboys in overtime, 35-29
- When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST
- Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
- Moneyline: Patriots +155; Cowboys -180
- Over/under: 50.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Patriots 17
Week 7 – New England Patriots beat the New York Jets, 54-13
- When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST
- Point spread: Patriots -6.5
- Moneyline: Jets +240; Patriots -300
- Over/under: 42.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 17
Week 8 — New England Patriots beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24
- When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:05 PM EST
- Point spread: Chargers -4.0, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-225), Patriots (+180)
- Over/under: 50.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 27, Patriots 24
Week 9 – New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-6
- When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
- Point spread: Patriots -3.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Panthers +155; Patriots -185
- Over/under: 41.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Panthers 16
Week 10 – New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns, 45-7
- When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. EST
- Point spread: Patriots -1.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Patriots (-125), Browns (+105)
- Over/under: 45.0
- Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 24, Patriots 20
Week 11 — New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0
- When: Thursday, November 18 at 8:20 PM EST
- Spread: Patriots -6.5, (BetMGM)
- Line: Patriots (-275), Falcons (+225)
- Over/Under: 47.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Falcons 17
Week 12 – New England Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans, 36-13
- Point spread: Patriots -5.5, BetMGM
- Money line: Patriots (-250), Titans (+200)
- Over/under: 44.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 10
Week 13 – New England Patriots beat the Bills, 14-10
- Spread: Bills -3, BetMGM
- Moneyline: Patriots (+135), Bills (-160)
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Bills 24
Week 14 – BYE
Week 15 – New England Patriots lost to Indianapolis Colts, 27-17
- Spread: Colts -2.5
- Moneyline: Colts -135, Patriots +115
- Over/Under: 5.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 21
Week 16 – New England Patriots lost to Buffalo Bills, 33-21
- Point spread: Patriots -2.5
- Over/under: 43.5
- Moneyline: Patriots (-140), Bills (+115)
- Week 16 schedule prediction: Patriots 27, Bills 24
Week 17 – New England Patriots crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars, 50-10
- Spread: Patriots -15.5
- Moneyline: Patriots (-1000), Jaguars (+650)
- Over/under: 41.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Jaguars 10
Week 18 – New England Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins, 33-24
- When: Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 PM ET
- Spread: Patriots -6
- Moneyline: Patriots (-275), Dolphins (+220)
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 14
WIld Card game – New England Patriots lost to Buffalo Bills, 47-17
- Point spread: Bills -4.5
- Over/under: 43.5
- Moneyline: TBD
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 23