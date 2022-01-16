fbpx
Published January 16, 2022

New England Patriots schedule: 2022 pivotal year for Mac Jones, Bill Belichick

Matt Johnson
New England Patriots schedule
Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Detailed view of the New England Patriots logo on a helmet sculpture outside the George R. Brown Convention Center in preparation for Super Bowl LI. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots schedule: 2022 opponents

  • Home: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Lions
  • Road: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Steelers
New England Patriots schedule
New England Patriots roster outlook

  • QB: Mac Jones
  • RB: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden
  • WR: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry
  • TE: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

New England Patriots’ season results (10-7 record)

Week 1 — New England Patriots lost at home to the Miami Dolphins, 17-16

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings)
  • Moneyline: Patriots -190, Dolphins +160
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Week 2 – New England Patriots beat the New York Jets 25-6

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread:  Patriots -6.0 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Jets +200; Patriots -250
  • Over/Under: 43
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 14

Week 3 – New England Patriots lose to New Orleans Saints, 28-13

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Patriots -3.0
  • Moneyline: Saints +135; Patriots -165
  • Over/Under: 43.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Saints 17

Week 4 — New England Patriots lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-17

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: Buccaneers -7 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers (-300), Patriots (+240)
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaneers 27, Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans, 25-22

  • Spread: Patriots -8.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-450),Texans (+350)
  • Over/Under: 39.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 17, Texans 0

Week 6 — New England Patriots lost to Dallas Cowboys in overtime, 35-29

  • When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
  • Moneyline: Patriots +155; Cowboys -180
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cowboys 28, Patriots 17

Week 7 – New England Patriots beat the New York Jets, 54-13

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Patriots -6.5
  • Moneyline: Jets +240; Patriots -300
  • Over/under: 42.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 17

Week 8 — New England Patriots beat Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24

  • When: Sunday, October 31 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chargers -4.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-225), Patriots (+180)
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chargers 27, Patriots 24

Week 9 – New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-6

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Patriots -3.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Panthers +155; Patriots -185
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Panthers 16

Week 10 – New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns, 45-7

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Point spread: Patriots -1.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-125), Browns (+105)
  • Over/under: 45.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 24, Patriots 20

Week 11 — New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0

  • When: Thursday, November 18 at 8:20 PM EST
  • Spread: Patriots -6.5, (BetMGM)
  • Line: Patriots (-275), Falcons (+225)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Falcons 17

Week 12 – New England Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans, 36-13

  • Point spread: Patriots -5.5, BetMGM
  • Money line: Patriots (-250), Titans (+200)
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 10

Week 13 – New England Patriots beat the Bills, 14-10

  • Spread: Bills -3, BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Patriots (+135), Bills (-160)
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 27, Bills 24

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – New England Patriots lost to Indianapolis Colts, 27-17

  • Spread: Colts -2.5
  • Moneyline: Colts -135, Patriots +115
  • Over/Under: 5.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 21

Week 16 – New England Patriots lost to Buffalo Bills, 33-21

  • Point spread: Patriots -2.5
  • Over/under: 43.5
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-140), Bills (+115)
  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Patriots 27, Bills 24

Week 17 – New England Patriots crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars, 50-10

  • Spread: Patriots -15.5
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-1000), Jaguars (+650)
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Jaguars 10

Week 18 – New England Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins, 33-24

  • When: Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Spread: Patriots -6
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-275), Dolphins (+220)
  • Over/Under: 39.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 14

WIld Card game – New England Patriots lost to Buffalo Bills, 47-17

  • Point spread: Bills -4.5
  • Over/under: 43.5
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 23

