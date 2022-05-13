fbpx
Published May 13, 2022

Miami Dolphins schedule: Searching for hope in 2022

Matt Johnson
Miami Dolphins schedule
Sep 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of the Miami Dolphins logo painted on the field at Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins schedule: Week 1 – Dolphins vs New England Patriots

DateGameTime (ET)TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11vs Patriots1:00 PMCBS

Miami Dolphins roster

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

The Miami Dolphins offense is going to look very different in 2022. Mike McDaniel takes over as head coach, bringing in an innovative mind who is widely regarded as one of the most creative coaches in the NFL. Needless to say, he’ll have far more talent to work with than the previous regime.

In the backfield, expect a committee approach with Chase Edmons serving as the pass-catching specialist, Raheem Mostert representing the big-play threat and Sony Michel used to pick up chunks of yards and first downs. It’s a situation where the hot hand will lead the team in touches on any given week.

The weaponry for this passing attack is exciting. Cedrick Wilson is an outstanding slot receiver and he’ll have plenty of room to eat in the middle with opponents focused on stopping the game-changing speed offered by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Keep in might, tight end Mike Gesicki also causes matchup problems.

Whether or not this team succeeds in 2022 all comes down to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He’s in a make-or-break season, entering his third year as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback. If he gets injured or struggles, Teddy Bridgewater is a serviceable fill-in starter. One thing is for certain, the 2022 version of this offense will be a lot better than the unit fans witnessed a year ago.

Miami Dolphins schedule 2022

Here is the 2022 Miami Dolphins schedule. Stay tuned for game info, betting info, season predictions and more Dolphins’ coverage.

  • Week 2: @ Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 3: vs Buffalo Bills
  • Week 4: @ Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 5: @ New York Jets
  • Week 6: vs Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 7: vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 8: @ Detroit Lions
  • Week 9: @ Chicago Bears
  • Week 10: vs Cleveland browns
  • Week 11: BYE WEEK
  • Week 12: vs Houston Texans
  • Week 13: @ San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 14: @ Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills
  • Week 16: vs Green Bay Packers
  • Week 17: @ New England Patriots
  • Week 18: vs New York Jets

