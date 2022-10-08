Russell Wilson gets injection to relieve shoulder discomfort as Denver Broncos QB deals with strained lat

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In what’s been a challenging start to his Denver Broncos career, Russell Wilson has decided to seek treatment for a strained latissimus dorsi, according to Tom Pelissero. Following Denver’s overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, in which the Broncos went 0-for-4 in red zone scoring opportunities, Wilson got on a flight to Los Angeles to receive an injection aimed at relieving shoulder discomfort.

Oddly enough, this injury is not typically one NFL quarterbacks deal with. It’s more commonly seen among baseball players, and it is not usually treated with an injection, yet Wilson, who has a baseball background, is giving the procedure a shot. Specifically, Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his shoulder.

In fact, this injury is similar to one Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott experienced during training camp last summer. When Prescott battled the soreness, he didn’t throw a football for roughly a month while he let the injury heal. But not Wilson.

Wilson doesn’t want to miss any time, and he plans to be back in the lineup for Week 6’s matchup next Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 17. While he will have a few extra days, being that he played on Thursday and won’t play until next Monday, it’s nowhere near the month Prescott allowed for his shoulder to repair.

Big Russell Wilson acquisition has been a big disappointment

Russell Wilson stats with Broncos: 59.4% comp. 1,254 passing yards, 4 TD, 3 INT, 16 sacks

Going from Seattle to Denver was supposed to be a monumental move aimed at getting Wilson his best chance of adding another Super Bowl ring to his finger. Through five weeks, both Wilson and the Broncos look far from a team expected to compete deep into the postseason.

Leading an offense that averages the second-fewest points per game, at 2-3, the Broncos are in trouble.

It doesn’t help that they gave up two first-round picks plus several veterans and signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension upon completion of the trade. But none of that would have mattered if Wilson came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Instead, the Broncos have topped 20 points just once, and after losing starting running back Javone Williams for the season to a torn ACL, it doesn’t look like relief will be coming any time soon.

Couple that with Wilson now dealing with shoulder discomfort, and the Broncos could be in for a rough season if things don’t improve offensively in a hurry. Remember, the Broncos still have the fourth-best scoring defense this season, so not all hope is lost, and the pieces are there on offense. It just needs to come together on game day.

