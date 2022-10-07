Colts use 4 FGs to edge Broncos in OT

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Chase McLaughlin kicked four field goals, including a 48-yarder in overtime, as the visiting Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos 12-9 on Thursday night.

Matt Ryan was 26-for-41 passing for 251 yards and two interceptions, and Alec Pierce had eight catches for 81 yards for Indianapolis (2-2-1), which never led until overtime.

Russell Wilson was 21-for-39 passing for 274 yards and two interceptions, and Brandon McManus kicked three field goals for the Broncos.

Courtland Sutton had five catches for 74 yards and Caden Sterns intercepted Ryan twice for Denver (2-3).

Both teams lost several players to injury throughout the game. Colts running back Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion three plays into the contest when he caught a pass and collided with two Broncos defenders.

Hines, who started for the injured Jonathan Taylor, was ruled out late in the first quarter.

Indianapolis got the ball first in overtime and drove to the Broncos 30 before McLaughlin gave the Colts the lead with 5:50 left. Denver had a fourth-and-1 at the Indianapolis 5 on the ensuing possession, but Wilson’s pass was knocked down in the end zone to end the game.

The Broncos went ahead on their first drive, moving the ball to the Colts 13 before settling for a 33-yard field goal from McManus.

After five straight punts, Denver got the ball at its 34, used 10 plays to get to the Indianapolis 26 and a 44-yard field goal by McManus made it 6-0 early in the second quarter.

The Colts got on the board when McLaughlin kicked a 52-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Indianapolis tied it on its first possession of the second half when McLaughlin hit from 51 yards out, and Denver had a 34-yard field goal try blocked.

Sterns intercepted Ryan for a second time, but the Broncos managed just a 45-yard field goal to go back in front.

Denver went for a clinching score in the final minutes, but Wilson was intercepted in the end zone with 2:13 left. The Colts drove to the Broncos 13 and McLaughlin kicked a 31-yard field goal to send it to overtime.

