Latest Kawhi Leonard injury report makes Clippers $149 million extension decision one of the worst of the decade

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With Kawhi Leonard’s dodgy knees continuing to be a problem, his lack of production in another Los Angeles Clippers playoff run continues to make their decision to give him a massive three-year extension one of the biggest bonehead moves the NBA has seen in a long time.

For the first time in seven years, Kawhi Leonard was able to compete in close to 70 games this season when he suited up 68 times for the Clippers. His better-than-usual health gave the team’s fan base hope that he could finally live up to the massive contracts they gave him in 2019, 2021, and now 2023 when it mattered most. Then came another knee injury right before the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard contract: 3 years, $149 million

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Who will win it all in May?

Leonard’s latest injury has had a major effect on the team’s first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, and a new report on Friday shouldn’t give Los Angeles fans hope he will be back to full health for the final four games of the series.

Yesterday, Leonard revealed that his knee “just didn’t respond the way we wanted it to after the first game, but we’re going to get it right.” In 35 minutes during Game 2, Leonard posted 15 points and seven rebounds in a loss. Things did not get better on Friday night as he played 10 fewer minutes and managed just nine points and nine boards as the team fell to a 2-1 deficit in the series.

His showing thus far in this year’s playoffs is giving further evidence that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer deciding to give him a huge three-year extension may be one of his worst yet leading the team.

Why Steve Ballmer giving Kawhi Leonard a new $149 million deal was one of his worst decisions as Clippers owner

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

When the Clippers gave Kawhi Leonard a three-year, $103 million deal in the summer of 2019 it made a great deal of sense. He was part of championships for two teams and was coming off being a massive part of getting the Toronto Raptors their first and only title the season before.

However, his body has done all it can to make that decision a disappointment. In five seasons in LA, he has played 60 or more games just once and missed all of 2021-22. While Ballmer’s choice to give him a four-year, $175 million extension in 2021 was a risk, it was one of hope that his body would finally come around to help bring them a championship, just like he did in San Antonio and Toronto. Proving the investment was worth it.

This seemed like the year when all the money would be worth it, as the Clippers were a top team in the west and looked primed for a deep run in the playoffs. Then Leonard’s body failed him, his team, and their fanbase again when it mattered most right before the playoffs. It shows this is not a player the organization can rely on as he nears his 33rd birthday and is not going to miraculously get healthier. His knees are never going to get better.

It makes the organization’s decision to give him another extension for three more years and $149 million this season mind-boggling. What makes matters worse is Paul George seems ready to move on, and understandably so because expecting Kawhi Leonard to be by his side in the playoffs is one of the biggest gambles in the league.

Kawhi Leonard stats (2023-24): 23.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, 42% 3PT

Now, the Clippers are locked into this generation’s Amare Stoudemire, and limited cap space to put together a serious title continue in LA. The Clippers are again doomed for the next few years due to what is Steve Ballmer’s worst decision yet as owner.

Related: Latest report on Paul George and his future with the Los Angeles Clippers is eye-opening