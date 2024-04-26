Amazon Prime Video nearing NBA streaming service deal, may even feature Thursday Night Football-like event

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In what’s being described as a “landmark move in sports media history,” Amazon Prime Video is nearing a streaming agreement with the NBA.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the deal’s framework is in place, which would make Amazon one of the top sources to stream NBA games as soon as the 2025-26 season tips off.

Prime Video’s NBA streaming agreement would include regular season and playoff games and possibly even some conference finals matchups. While some details are still being hashed out, the contract is believed to span for “at least a decade.”

This does not mean ESPN is losing its handle on basketball coverage, but the NBA reportedly prefers to have three different networks involved in its streaming package.

Marchand also adds that Amazon’s regular season NBA streaming could mirror Prime Video’s NFL coverage with its exclusive Thursday Night Football access, giving fans a specific night to tune in.

While ESPN and Amazon may both be attached to the NBA, TNT Sports’ deal is set to expire after the end of the 2024-25 season. With Amazon seemingly locked in, this could set up a duel between NBC Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns TNT, for the presumed final slot of NBA coverage.

