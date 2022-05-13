Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Justin Herbert battles Raiders in Week 1, 2022 Chargers roster

Los Angeles Chargers schedule – vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Date:
|Game:
|Time (PT)
|TV Info
|Sun, Sep. 11
|vs Raiders
|1:25 PM
|CBS
Los Angeles Chargers roster outlook
- QB: Justin Herbert
- RB: Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller, Joshua Kelley
- WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter
- TE: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr.
- Defense: 9th in NFL defense rankings 2022
Check Out: These 15 Amazing LA restaurants will blow your mind!
Led by NFL MVP candidate Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers return for the 2022 season with an outstanding offense. The receiving corps is largely the same as last season, but Los Angeles added tight end Gerald Everett and running back Isaiah Spiller.
Defensively, we’re expecting a huge improvement. Khalil Mack is the No. 2 edge rusher Brandon Staley desperately needed and J.C. Jackson provides the No.1 corner that can shadow top receivers. The Chargers also strengthened their interior defensive line, which should help improve this run defense.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2022
Here is the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers schedule. Stay tuned for game-by-game predictions, game info and more.
- Week 2: @ Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 4: @ Houston Texans
- Week 5: @ Cleveland Browns
- Week 6: vs Denver Broncos
- Week 7: vs Seattle Seahawks
- Week 8: BYE WEEK
- Week 9: @ Atlanta Falcons
- Week 10: @ San Francisco 49ers
- Week 11: vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 12: @ Arizona Cardinals
- Week 13: @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 14: vs Miami Dolphins
- Week 15: vs Tennessee Titans
- Week 16: @ Indianapolis Colts
- Week 17: vs Los Angeles Rams
- Week 18: @ Denver Broncos