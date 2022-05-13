Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Justin Herbert battles Raiders in Week 1, 2022 Chargers roster

Sep 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; A general view of the Los Angeles Chargers bolt logo at midfield during the game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers schedule – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Game: Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 vs Raiders 1:25 PM CBS

Los Angeles Chargers roster outlook

QB: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert RB: Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller, Joshua Kelley

Austin Ekeler, Isaiah Spiller, Joshua Kelley WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter TE: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr.

Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr. Defense: 9th in NFL defense rankings 2022

Led by NFL MVP candidate Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers return for the 2022 season with an outstanding offense. The receiving corps is largely the same as last season, but Los Angeles added tight end Gerald Everett and running back Isaiah Spiller.

Defensively, we’re expecting a huge improvement. Khalil Mack is the No. 2 edge rusher Brandon Staley desperately needed and J.C. Jackson provides the No.1 corner that can shadow top receivers. The Chargers also strengthened their interior defensive line, which should help improve this run defense.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2022

Here is the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers schedule. Stay tuned for game-by-game predictions, game info and more.