NFL Players Association to pursue ‘every legal option’ over handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

As Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a blow to the head on Thursday Night Football, the NFL world and Tagovailoa’s teammates feared the worst. While the medical situation for the young quarterback is improving, the Dolphins and league officials will still face scrutiny.

Tagovailoa suffered an alarming injury just days prior. Facing the Buffalo Bills, he was shoved to the ground and his head whipped back and hit the turf. He immediately grabbed his helmet then stumbled after trying to walk it off. Trainers and teammates rushed to his side, guiding him off the field.

Miami initially diagnosed Tagovailoa with a head injury, but he returned to action in the second half. The Dolphins said he cleared the concussion protocol, while their quarterback said he suffered a back injury. On the NFL injury report, Miami listed him with back and ankle injuries.

With the NFL Players Association already investigating the Dolphins‘ handling of Tagovailoa’s injury, things worsened on Thursday Night Football. The 24-year-old quarterback was whipped to the ground, with his head once again slamming into the ground. The quarterback’s body immediately seized up with his fingers trembling, a fencing response that occurs after a traumatic head injury.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2022): 3-1 record, 69.6% completion rate, 1,035 passing yards, 8-3 TD-INT, 109.9 QB rating

Taken off the field on a stretcher, Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Following the game, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman that the players union intends to pursue every legal option as part of its investigation into how the Dolphins managed Tagovailoa.

“We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.” NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith on Tua Tagovailoa

Latest update on Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury

The latest on Tagovailoa’s injury is promising. After being thoroughly evaluated by doctors at the hospital in Cincinnati, he was released and flew back with the team on Thursday night. He is now back in Miami, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, and will undergo an MRI on his neck later on Friday.

All things considered, it’s the best-case scenario in the hours after a terrifying head injury. Many feared the worst on Thursday with medical experts specializing in concussions pointing out the potential long-term impacts that can happen to someone who suffers multiple concussions within a few days.

However, even Tagovailoa recovering fully from this brain injury and a return to the field in 2022 won’t prevent criticism and further investigations. The NFL’s concussion protocol and the Dolphins’ willingness to clear a quarterback to return on Sunday and then play on Thursday after he showed gross motor instability are causes for concern. It will likely result in further changes to the protocols for handling head injuries and the possibility for discipline against the Dolphins and their medical staff remains possible.