NFL blasted over concussion protocols following Tua Tagovailoa injury

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins and the NFL as a whole received a ton of criticism after star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came back into Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after seemingly suffering a concussion in the first half.

Tua was seen wobbly after Bills linebacker Matt Milano committed a roughing the passer penalty. It sure looked like he was nowhere near ready to come back in the game.

Tua Tagovailoa is headed to the locker room after this hit by Matt Milano



Prayers up 🙏pic.twitter.com/u3cSEQpeKq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 25, 2022

Almost immediately after Miami’s game against Buffalo had been completed, the NFLPA indicated that an investigation into the NFL’s in-game concussion procotols would take place.

“The NFLPA, the NFL Management Council or any player involved in an alleged failure by a club employee or other member of a club’s medical staff to follow any of the mandatory steps required by the NFL’s Concussion Checklist shall each have the right (independently or collectively) to bring forward a complaint about such alleged failure to the Representatives, which complaint shall be submitted in writing.” NFLPA statement on Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 3 injury

Miami’s star quarterback was back on the field to open NFL Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Unfortunately, he left the game ahead of halftime after being on the receiving end of a violent hit from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

As you can see in the video, Tua was down on the field with that is being called decorticate posturing. That is to say, his hands involuntarily moving in an awkward position after being slammed on to the turf in Cincinnati.

Tua Tagovailoa injured after being slammed down #nfl pic.twitter.com/jlNiOly3zJ — Phip (@phleeep) September 30, 2022

It was deemed during last Sunday’s game that Tua did not suffer a concussion. Hence, why he was able to return to the field and play with just three days rest Thursday evening.

As for the injury we saw Thursday evening, Tua was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital in an ambulance with injuries to his neck and head. He did have movement in all of his extremities. Despite this, there’s a ton of concern over the injury and how Tagovailoa looked after the hit. Primarily, decorticate posturing.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

“Decorticate posture is an abnormal posturing in which a person is stiff with bent arms, clenched fists, and legs held out straight. The arms are bent in toward the body and the wrists and fingers are bent and held on the chest. This type of posturing is a sign of severe damage in the brain. People who have this condition should get medical attention right away.” National Libary of Medicine definition for decorticate posturing

The NFL has obviously been in the news over the past several years due to his previous handling of concussions. Multiple lawsuits have been filed and settled surrounding former players who were diagnosed with Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) postmortem.

While we have absolutely no idea what is happening behind the scenes right now, some were quick to point out Tua actually playing on Thursday after the incident in question this past Sunday.

Related: Harrowing new study shows NFL concussion protocol won’t protect players from CTE

NFL world blasts the league over concussion protocols following Tua Tagovailoa injury

Tua is a case of NFL Teams having to protect players from themselves.

Tua is also a case of NFL Players needing to be protected from their NFL Teams. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2022

Pulling for Tua, scary as hell. I hope I’m being overly cynical but I think shit just got real for the dolphins. This is going to play out loudly. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) September 30, 2022

Amazon just did an entire halftime segment on Tua without mentioning that Tua was tested for a concussion 4 days ago or that the NFLPA requested an investigation. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 30, 2022

That’s a serious injury . Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

There are so many reasons Tua shouldn’t have played tonight, and so many people – adults who know better – that allowed it.

There will be lawyers. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 30, 2022

Don't see how #Tua can return with the form of posturing in his arms/hands/fingers. Can't be anything else but presumed head trauma that can explain that away. pic.twitter.com/gW0SpzMWz0 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 30, 2022

This is a really bad look for the NFL after what happened with Tua on Sunday — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 30, 2022

The Tua injury brings up real questions about whether NFL teams should have legal liabilities for putting players in that type of situation. Probably impossible to adjudicate, in part because they'd need to establish they knew he was concussed and forced him to play. But still. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 30, 2022

Pretty much nothing the Dolphins say about Tua should be taken at face value at any point in the foreseeable future https://t.co/IIK0hQlBYB — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 30, 2022