Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa removed from game after taking roughing the passer penalty

Update: Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the concussion protocol and returned the game.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a brilliant six-touchdown performance in an historical comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The expectation heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Buffalo Bills was that Tua would be able to go toe-to-toe with NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen.

Through pretty much the entire first half, that was the case. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa was removed from the game late in the second quarter after a late hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Tua Tagovailoa is headed to the locker room after this hit by Matt Milano



Milano was ultimately called for roughing the passer. Though, that’s not the story here. Rather, it’s all about Tua and how he responded to the late hit. As you will see below, the third-year quarterback was wobbly before collapsing on the turf in South Beach.

The Dolphins announced shortly thereafter that Tua Tagovailoa was questionable to return to the game with what the team described as a head injury. Ya think?

Prior to going down with the injury, Tua was in the midst of yet another big game. The former Alabama standout had completed 8-of-10 passes for 76 yards with a touchdown pass to River Cracraft.

Tua Tagovailoa injury and impact on the Miami Dolphins

Miami was tied with Buffalo at 14 when Tua exited the game. Buffalo threatened to score late in the second quarter before a bobbled snap led to time running out

Miami finds itself at 2-0 on the season and tied with Buffalo atop the AFC East. The hope was that this would be a statement game for Tua and Co. after he opened the season red hot.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2022): 71% completion, 739 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT, 116.5 QB rating

A first-round pick in 2020, Tua entered this season with a ton of question marks. He has answered them and a whole lot more. Unfortunately, it does seem like his day is done. We will have further updates as soon as they become available.