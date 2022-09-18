WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa leads one of the best comebacks in NFL history, throws six touchdowns

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If you had Tua Tagovailoa throwing six touchdown passes today, tying Dan Marino and Bob Griese for the most any Miami Dolphins quarterback has thrown in franchise history, then you are a genius.

At halftime, the Dolphins were down 28-7, giving fans the impression that it would be a long day taking on a former MVP. Then the Dolphins were down 35-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, when everyone was still amazed over Lamar Jackson‘s blazing 79-yard touchdown dash.

But coach Mike McDaniel’s crew never folded. Tagovailoa would then embark on one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, throwing a whopping four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help take the lead, going up 42-38 with just 14 seconds to go. Obviously, as good as Jackson is, the Ravens stood no chance of coming back with such limited time.

Here are all six of Tagovailoa’s touchdown strikes in the Week 2 win over the Ravens.

Tagovailoa’s first touchdown: Six-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle

Tagovailoa’s second touchdown: 14-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki

Tagovailoa’s third touchdown: Two-yard touchdown pass to River Cracraft

tua finds cracraft for the TD pic.twitter.com/IlRtUJzCTt — josh houtz (@houtz) September 18, 2022

Tagovailoa’s fourth touchdown: 48-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill

Tagovailoa’s fifth touchdown: 60-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill

Tagovailoa’s sixth touchdown: Seven-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle

Tua Tagovailoa’s final stat line: 36-of-50 (72%), 469 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

For Tagovailoa, he joins a collection of quarterbacks to have thrown for six touchdowns in a single game, but it still ranks as the second-most in NFL history. He also joined Marino as the first Dolphins player to have 400 or more passing yards and five touchdowns in team history. Not bad for a player who the Dolphins were seemingly trying to replace with Tom Brady, and any other proven quarterback who’d give them the time of day.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins push their potential to new heights

We knew the Dolphins had a chance at having a much more explosive offense this season. Not only with McDaniel implementing a new offense, but also with the addition of Tyreek Hill as well as a bonafide left tackle with Terron Armstead coming to town.

Not only did Tagovailoa have a great day, the Dolphins’ star receiving duo also set a new NFL record.

Hill and Jaylen Waddle became the first teammates to ever record 10+ receptions, 150+ receiving yards, and 2+ touchdown catches in the same game. Clearly, this is a potent duo that poses to create a lot of matchup problems, especially if Tagovailoa can continue to deliver in the way he did today.

Still, no one could have anticipated they’d be a well-oiled machine in just the second week of the season. If the Dolphins can put forth this effort this early against an experienced and well-coached Ravens defense, just how high does Miami’s ceiling reach?

