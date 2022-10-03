5 NFL rookies who showed out during Week 4, including George Pickens

Some of the most-underrated NFL rookies were a focal point during Week 4 with multiple wide receivers standing out big time. That included Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chicago Bears star safety Jaquan Brisker did his thing despite a narrow loss to the New York Giants. These are among the five NFL rookies who showed out the most during Week 4.

Tyler Allgeier, running back, Atlanta Falcons

One of the most-underrated NFL rookies during the pre-draft process, Allgeier had an opportunity to prove himself with Cordarrelle Patterson injured. He more than did that as Atlanta evened its record at 2-2 against the Cleveland Browns. The BYU product averaged 8.4 yards on 10 attempts, including a 42-yard run.

“We all just strapped up our helmets and just went to work. I think their defensive line wasn’t ready for what we were ready to give them, so we ended up just pounding the rock at the end.” Tyler Allgeier said after Atlanta’s Week 4 win, via the Falcons’ official website

Indeed, Marcus Mariota struggled big time under center. At one point, Atlanta ran the ball 13 consecutive times with Allgeier doing a lot of the damage. Now that Patterson is out at least the next four weeks, the expectation is that he’ll continue to get consistent touches.

Jaquan Brisker, safety, Chicago Bears

Seen as one of the most-talented NFL rookies heading into the season, nothing we’ve seen from this Penn State product through four weeks has proven that narrative wrong. Sunday’s game against the New York Giants saw Brisker record five tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss. He was all over the field against Daniel Jones and Co.

Through four career games (all starts), Brisker has recorded 25 tackles to go with one sack and two tackles for loss. He’s also yielding a mere 30.8% completion and 40.2 QB rating when targeted. Forget competing for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Brisker could end up being a Pro Bowler this season.

George Pickens, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickens’ first three games were up and down as he caught passes from Mitch Trubisky. Now that fellow rookie Kenny Pickett will be under center moving forward on the season, we can expect similar performances to what we saw Week 4 against the New York Jets.

Once Pickett replaced Trubisky to open the third quarter, Pickens started doing the things that defined his preseason in Pittsburgh.

What a catch by George Pickens 😳 pic.twitter.com/k9AVowd3FJ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 2, 2022

All said, Pickens caught 6-of-8 targets for 102 yards. He continued to make big play after big play as evidenced by Pro Football Focus grading the Georgia product out as the best of the NFL rookies from Week 4.

Dameon Pierce, running back, Houston Texans

A star of the Texans’ preseason, Pierce has seen an uptick in each game he’s played during the regular year. The former Florida star gained a solid 182 yards at a clip of 4.0 yards per rush in his first three outings. With quarterback Davis Mills struggling Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was Pierce’s chance to shine. That included a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/UxfHPqQqWn pic.twitter.com/P8NsIc1NSS — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

All said, Pierce went for 131 yards on 14 attempts. He’s also now on pace for 1,330 rushing yards. Pierce has been one of the lone bright spots for the only remaining winless team in the NFL.

Chris Olave, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

This first-round pick from Ohio State continues to stand out in every possible way. That included Olave catching four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ narrow Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

This came off a 147-yard performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. It’s a continuation of what has been an absolutely amazing rookie campaign from Olave.

Chris Olave stats (2022): 21 receptions, 335 yards, 1 TD, 58.3% catch rate

The only thing lagging behind here is Olave’s sub 60% catch rate. Once he gets that up a bit more, the dude is going to be nearly unstoppable. He’s now among the best NFL rookies this season. That’s not up for debate.