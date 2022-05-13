New Orleans Saints schedule: New Orleans opens Week 1 vs Falcons, 2022 roster outlook

New Orleans Saints schedule: Week 1 – Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

New Orleans Saints roster outlook

QB: Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton

RB: Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr

WR: Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris

TE: Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson

Defense: 4th in NFL defense rankings 2022

The New Orleans Saints quarterback situation is pretty similar to what everyone witnessed in 2021. Jameis Winston is back and New Orleans hopes he is the same after suffering a torn ACL. If he struggles or turnovers become a problem, veteran Andy Dalton is available to step in for a few weeks. Needless to say, the quarterback isn’t a strength of the Saints roster.

One lingering question about this team is Alvin Kamara. He’s an All-Pro talent, but likely facing a lengthy suspension for what happened in Las Vegas. Assuming he is unavailable for multiple games, the Saints’ backfield takes a massive hit and puts more pressure on the quarterback.

Fortunately, New Orleans is doing a 180 at receiver. After relying on Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris heavily last fall, those are now rotational weapons. Michael Thomas is back and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave is the best No. 2 receiver the Saints have had in several years. With Taysom Hill shifting to tight end, a more natural position, the pass-catching weapons in New Orleans look a lot better.

Defensively, this is the unit that will carry the Saints in 2022. Dennis Allen remains in charge, coordinating a defense that regularly dominated its competition last year. Much of the talent remains in place and now Tyrann Mathieu is in the mix. This is shaping up to be an elite defense.

New Orleans Saints schedule 2022

Here is the 2022 New Orleans Saints schedule. Bookmark this page for updated odds, game info, matchup previews and weekly score predictions.

Week 2: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3: @ Carolina panthers

@ Carolina panthers Week 4: vs Minnesota Vikings

vs Minnesota Vikings Week 5: vs Seattle Seahawks

vs Seattle Seahawks Week 6: vs Cincinnati Bengals

vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 7: @ Arizona Cardinals

@ Arizona Cardinals Week 8: vs Las Vegas Raiders

vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 9: vs Baltimore Ravens

vs Baltimore Ravens Week 10: @ Pittsburgh Steelers

@ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11: vs Los Angeles Rams

vs Los Angeles Rams Week 12: @ San Francisco 49ers

@ San Francisco 49ers Week 13: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14: BYE WEEK

BYE WEEK Week 15: vs Atlanta Falcons

vs Atlanta Falcons Week 16: @ Cleveland Browns

@ Cleveland Browns Week 17: @ Philadelphia Eagles

@ Philadelphia Eagles Week 18: vs Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints 2021 record: 9-8