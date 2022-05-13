New Orleans Saints schedule: New Orleans opens Week 1 vs Falcons, 2022 roster outlook

New Orleans Saints schedule: Week 1 – Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Sep. 11
|@ Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
New Orleans Saints roster outlook
- QB: Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton
- RB: Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr
- WR: Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris
- TE: Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson
- Defense: 4th in NFL defense rankings 2022
The New Orleans Saints quarterback situation is pretty similar to what everyone witnessed in 2021. Jameis Winston is back and New Orleans hopes he is the same after suffering a torn ACL. If he struggles or turnovers become a problem, veteran Andy Dalton is available to step in for a few weeks. Needless to say, the quarterback isn’t a strength of the Saints roster.
One lingering question about this team is Alvin Kamara. He’s an All-Pro talent, but likely facing a lengthy suspension for what happened in Las Vegas. Assuming he is unavailable for multiple games, the Saints’ backfield takes a massive hit and puts more pressure on the quarterback.
Fortunately, New Orleans is doing a 180 at receiver. After relying on Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris heavily last fall, those are now rotational weapons. Michael Thomas is back and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave is the best No. 2 receiver the Saints have had in several years. With Taysom Hill shifting to tight end, a more natural position, the pass-catching weapons in New Orleans look a lot better.
Defensively, this is the unit that will carry the Saints in 2022. Dennis Allen remains in charge, coordinating a defense that regularly dominated its competition last year. Much of the talent remains in place and now Tyrann Mathieu is in the mix. This is shaping up to be an elite defense.
New Orleans Saints schedule 2022
Here is the 2022 New Orleans Saints schedule. Bookmark this page for updated odds, game info, matchup previews and weekly score predictions.
- Week 2: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 3: @ Carolina panthers
- Week 4: vs Minnesota Vikings
- Week 5: vs Seattle Seahawks
- Week 6: vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 7: @ Arizona Cardinals
- Week 8: vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 9: vs Baltimore Ravens
- Week 10: @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 11: vs Los Angeles Rams
- Week 12: @ San Francisco 49ers
- Week 13: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 14: BYE WEEK
- Week 15: vs Atlanta Falcons
- Week 16: @ Cleveland Browns
- Week 17: @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 18: vs Carolina Panthers