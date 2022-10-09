Taysom Hill and Saints hold off Seahawks

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass as the host New Orleans Saints defeated the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 Sunday afternoon.

Hill rushed for 112 yards on nine carries, Alvin Kamara had 103 rushing yards and 91 receiving yards and Andy Dalton, making his second start in place of the injured Jameis Winston, passed for 187 yards and a touchdown as the Saints (2-3) ended a three-game losing streak.

Geno Smith passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns, with Tyler Lockett catching two of them en route to 104 receiving yards for the Seahawks (2-3).

The Saints recovered a Seahawks fumble on the first possession of the third quarter and Dalton threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave, who suffered a concussion on the play and did not return.

A 54-yard screen pass to Kamara led to a 22-yard touchdown pass from Hill to Adam Trautman, increasing the lead to 31-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Seattle quickly responded with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Lockett to trim the lead to 31-25 with 14:08 left.

Kenneth Walker III, replacing an injured Rashaad Penny, ran 69 yards for a touchdown that gave the Seahawks a 32-31 lead with 6:54 left.

Three plays later, Hill broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run and Mark Ingram II added a two-point conversion run to give New Orleans a 39-32 lead with 5:22 left.

On the first possession of the game, the Saints drove to Wil Lutz’s 56-yard field goal.

The Seahawks responded with a 75-yard drive that ended with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Smith to D.K. Metcalf.

Jason Myers added a 56-yard field goal to increase the lead to 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Hill’s 8-yard touchdown run tied the score early in the second quarter.

Later in the quarter Seattle’s Michael Dickson couldn’t get a punt off and two plays later Hill ran 9 yards for a touchdown to give New Orleans a 17-10 lead.

Myers’ 31-yard field goal and Smith’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Lockett gave Seattle a 19-17 halftime lead.

–Field Level Media