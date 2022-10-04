Colts ‘hope’ running back Jonathan Taylor can play Thursday

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said Tuesday he’s hopeful that All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor can play in Thursday night’s road game against the Denver Broncos.

An MRI revealed Monday that Taylor avoided a major injury to his ankle but his status is unclear, given the short week. The team originally feared Taylor had suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Reich said Taylor wouldn’t be ready if the game were Tuesday but said he has a chance with two days until kickoff.

“Hope he can play,” Reich said.

Taylor is planning on going.

“I definitely plan to play, but if you can’t go, you can’t go,” Taylor said. “That’s why you get as much treatment as you can.”

Taylor has 328 yards rushing with a touchdown in four starts this season. He also has nine catches for 44 yards.

Reich also said that All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard broke his nose in last Sunday’s game. Leonard (concussion) has already been ruled out for Thursday. Reich said they’re waiting for the swelling to dissipate before putting a timeframe on his return.

Leonard sustained the concussion in his season debut against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after colliding with teammate Zaire Franklin in the second quarter.

