Allen Robinson signs with Los Angeles Rams

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has found a new home in free agency. Like many other free agents hoping to land with a contender, Robinson definitely is, by signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Robinson is signing a three-year, $46 million deal, including $30.7 million guaranteed.

For Robinson, he’ll be paired with the best quarterback he’s played with in the pros, connecting with Matthew Stafford as the complement to Cooper Kupp. Previously, Robinson has played with Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, and Justin Fields, respectively.

Robinson has played in two total playoff games in his career, coming in 2018 and 2020 with the Bears, now he appears in line to play on a contending team for the next three seasons, provided the Rams can keep the band together for that long.

How does the Allen Robinson signing impact Odell Beckham Jr’s standing with Los Angeles Rams?

With Odell Beckham Jr. recovering from the ACL injury suffered in the Super Bowl back in February, the Rams had a need for another receiver. OBJ, is a free agent and the thought was he could return to L.A. since it was known to be a strong fit, however the Allen Robinson signing likely will push OBJ elsewhere.

Now the Rams have a receiving corps consisting of Kupp, Robert Woods and the newly signed Robinson to go along with Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell. This likely means there isn’t any more room for OBJ going forward.

While he will still need time to heal as he likely misses a large chunk of the 2022 season, now Beckham will likely have to look elsewhere. There should be no shortage of suitors for his services.

