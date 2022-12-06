Baker Mayfield claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, could play Thursday

Baker Mayfield has a new home. One day after being waived by the Carolina Panthers, the former No. 1 pick has been claimed by the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

You read that right. Mayfield is now a member of the Rams and could actual see the field Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders with his new team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news, indicating that Mayfield might actually suit up for the Rams within the next 48 hours or so.

At 3-9 on the season and in the midst of a six-game losing streak, Los Angeles boasted one of the top waiver priorities. This move comes after starter Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve with a spinal cord injury.

For Los Angeles, it makes sense to see what Mayfield can provide down the stretch. Sean McVay and Co. were relying on a combination of John Wolford and Bryce Perkins before making this move. Neither one inspired much confidence.

Baker Mayfield to the Los Angeles Rams is an ideal fit

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

At this point in his career, Mayfield likely isn’t viewed as QB1 material. He struggled last season with the Cleveland Browns and has not been much better during what has been an injury-plagued 2022 campaign in Carolina.

Baker Mayfield stats (2022): 58% completion, 1,313 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT, 74.4 QB rating

Mayfield might not find a better situation than Los Angeles long-term. There’s no way of saying that Stafford will be 100% healthy moving forward. Being the QB2 behind him could set the former No. 1 pick up to play moving forward. As it is, he’ll have few game sample size before hitting free agency in March.