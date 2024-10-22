5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR trade solutions after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin injuries

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were sailing smoothly through seven weeks of the NFL season. Then, in a pivotal matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, the Buccaneers lost two of their biggest stars to injury. Mike Evans is only expected to miss roughly a month. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin is out for the year. But we don't expect Baker Mayfield's Bucs to just fold after a 4-3 start. This is a team that feels like they're the cream of the crop in the NFC South, which means replacements could be coming ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. Below, we evaluate some potential receiver solutions for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers buy low on Robert Woods trade

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As Todd Bowles noted, the Buccaneers have looked at receiver options from outside the organization, but trading for a "true No. 1" isn't expected. So if the Bucs want someone who can provide more depth for the remainder of this season without giving up major draft capital, Robert Woods could be ideal. He's on an expiring contract yet is buried on Houston's depth chart, having played just 30% of the team's snaps when healthy. Yet, the 30-year-old likely wouldn't jump ahead of Mayfield's old college teammate Sterling Shepard, meaning better options are available. Still, for a sixth or seventh-round pick, adding depth may be worth it.

Baker Mayfield gets another Mike Evans-sized target with Mike Williams trade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thankfully, Mike Evans won't miss the entire season, but even being out for the next three games is far from ideal. It leaves Mayfield a bit 'short-staffed' at the receiver position, with Jalen McMillan (6-foot-1) being his biggest non-tight end target. Meanwhile, Mike Williams (6-foot-4) would give Mayfield a bigger red zone threat to help replace Evans, who leads the NFL with six touchdowns. On the trade block after the Jets added Davante Adams, he wouldn't force the Buccaneers to part with anything more than a late Day 3 draft pick.

Christian Kirk gives Buccaneers another versatile weapon

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Godwin out, the Buccaneers could use a player who lines up in the slot while also being capable of winning in short areas of the field. Kirk is a former 1,000-yard receiver who's seen his production slip as Jacksonville's passing offense has gotten out of whack. But he'd bring some valued experience to a receiving corps that could use his positional versatility.

Buccaneers add veteran DeAndre Hopkins

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Titans headed for a top-five pick, it only makes sense to trade veterans on expiring contracts. Plus, Hopkins is 32. He doesn't want to stick around for whenever Tennessee climbs out of the doldrums. Hopkins wants to win now, and have a productive season that allows him to cash in this offseason. Coming off a 1,000-yard season yet sitting with fewer than 200 yards, the Buccaneers may be able to buy low on a player with star potential here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Cooper Kupp

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images