Tampa Bay Buccaneers offer murky update on Mike Evans injury status

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly pulled out another big win on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Who knows, had they not lost Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries, perhaps the Buccaneers would be 5-2 instead of 4-3.

But the Buccaneers aren’t in sole possession of first place in the NFC South anymore, now they share the division lead with the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay’s Week 8 opponent. Yet, it doesn’t look like Godwin or Evans will be able to provide any relief on Sunday.

Related: Week 8 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect Mike Evans to miss four weeks

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle in Tampa Bay’s Week 7 loss. He’s undergoing surgery this week but will miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

The Mike Evans injury update is much more optimistic for the Buccaneers. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be in the lineup for a key divisional matchup against the Falcons on Sunday.

According to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Evans is expected to miss the next four weeks. Yet the team is opting against placing their five-time Pro Bowl receiver on injured reserve for now, just in case he can return to health just after their Week 11 bye.

No matter what, if Evans is forced to miss three games, this puts his streak of 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards at risk. The record is held by Hall of Fame legend and GOAT WR Jerry Rice, but Evans would have a chance to tie his mark this season.

Evans currently has 335 receiving yards this season. Missing three games would mean he needs to average 95 yards per game across seven more appearances to crack the 1,000-yard barrier again this season.

Related: NFL Week 8 predictions: Projecting every game for Week 8, including Falcons vs Buccaneers