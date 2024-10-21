Week 8 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We’re nearly two full months through the 2024 NFL season with plenty of breakout players and disappointments shaping our weekly fantasy football rankings. With another weekend of football behind us and more NFL stats to analyze, our Week 8 fantasy rankings aim to give you a snapshot of the weekend ahead.

Before we dive into our fantasy football rankings for Week 8, it’s important to provide some important information. There are no teams on the bye this week, so fantasy managers don’t have to worry about any key absences created by the schedule. However, there are quite a few injuries to keep in mind for Week 8.

Let’s dive into our Week 8 fantasy rankings at every position. As always, check back throughout the weeks for analysis added to our fantasy rankings.

Week 8 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 C.J. Stroud vs Indianapolis Colts 2 Josh Allen @ Seattle Seahawks 3 Jordan Love @ Jacksonville Jaguars 4 Jalen Hurts @ Cincinnati Bengals 5 Joe Burrow vs Philadelphia Eagles 6 Lamar Jackson @ Cleveland Browns 7 Sam Darnold @ Los Angeles Rams 8 Brock Purdy vs Dallas Cowboys 9 Tua Tagovailoa vs Arizona Cardinals 10 Jayden Daniels vs Chicago Bears 11 Kyler Murray @ Miami Dolphins 12 Baker Mayfield vs Atlanta Falcons 13 Caleb Williams @ Washington Commanders 14 Patrick Mahomes @ Las Vegas Raiders 15 Anthony Richardson @ Houston Texans 16 Kirk Cousins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 Dak Prescott @ San Francisco 49ers 18 Geno Smith vs Buffalo Bills 19 Jared Goff vs Tennessee Titans 20 Justin Herbert vs New Orleans Saints Week 8 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR and 4 points per pass TD scoring format

Week 8 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Saquon Barkley @ Cincinnati Bengals 2 Derrick Henry @ Cleveland Browns 3 Kenneth Walker III vs Buffalo Bills 4 Breece Hall @ New England Patriots 5 Joe Mixon vs Indianapolis Colts 6 Kyren Williams vs Minnesota Vikings 7 Bijan Robinson @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 Aaron Jones (Q – Hamstring) @ Los Angeles Rams 9 James Cook @ Seattle Seahawks 10 Jordan Maosn (Q – Shoulder) Jordan Mason (Q – Shoulder) 11 David Montgomery vs Tennessee Titans 12 Josh Jacobs @ Jacksonville Jaguars 13 Jahmyr Gibbs vs Tennessee Titans 14 Jonathan Taylor (Q – Ankle) @ Houston Texans 15 J.K. Dobbins vs New Orleans Saints 16 Javonte Williams vs Carolina Panthers 17 De’Von Achane vs Arizona Cardinals 18 Alvin Kamara @ Los Angeles Chargers 19 D’Andre Swift @ Washington Commanders 20 Chuba Hubbard @ Denver Broncos 21 James Conner vs Miami Dolphins 22 Tony Pollard @ Detroit Lions 23 Brian Robinson Jr vs Chicago Bears 24 Kareem Hunt @ Las Vegas Raiders 25 Rhamondre Stevenson vs New York Jets 26 Chase Brown vs Philadelphia Eagles 27 Najee Harris vs New York Giants 28 Bucky Irving vs Atlanta Falcons 29 Rico Dowdle @ San Francisco 49ers 30 Nick Chubb vs Baltimore Ravens Week 8 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR and 4 points per pass TD scoring format

Week 8 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Justin Jefferson @ Los Angeles Rams 2 A.J. Brown @ Cincinnati Bengals 3 Ja’Marr Chase vs Philadelphia Eagles 4 Tyreek Hill vs Arizona Cardinals 5 Davante Adams @ New England Patriots 6 Cooper Kupp (Q – Ankle) vs Minnesota Vikings 7 Jayden Reed @ Jacksonville Jaguars 8 CeeDee Lamb @ San Francisco 49ers 9 Deebo Samuel vs Dallas Cowboys 10 Drake London @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Tennessee Titans 12 Chris Godwin vs Atlanta Falcons 13 Malik Nabers @ Pittsburgh Steelers 14 DK Metcalf (OUT) vs Buffalo Bills 15 Stefon Diggs vs Indianapolis Colts 16 DJ Moore @ Washington Commanders 17 Mike Evans vs Atlanta Falcons 18 Amari Cooper @ Seattle Seahawks 19 DeVonta Smith @ Cincinnati Bengals 20 Garrett Wilson @ New England Patriots 21 Brandon Aiyuk (OUT) vs Dallas Cowboys 22 Jaylen Waddle vs Arizona Cardinals 23 George Pickens vs New York Giants 24 Terry McLaurin vs Chicago Bears 25 Tee Higgins vs Philadelphia Eagles 26 Marvin Harrison Jr @ Miami Dolphins 27 Zay Flowers @ Cleveland Browns 28 Diontae Johnson @ Denver Broncos 29 Chris Olave @ Los Angeles Chargers 30 Josh Downs @ Houston Texans Week 8 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR and 4 points per pass TD scoring format

Week 8 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Rank Player Matchup 1 George Kittle vs Dallas Cowboys 2 Brock Bowers vs Kansas City Chiefs 3 Trey McBride @ Miami Dolphins 4 Jake Ferguson @ San Francisco 49ers 5 George Kittle @ Las Vegas Raiders 6 Evan Engram vs Green Bay Packers 7 Tucker Kraft @ Jacksonville Jaguars 8 T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee) @ Los Angeles Rams 9 Sam LaPorta vs Tennessee Titans 10 Kyle Pitts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 Cole Kmet @ Washington Commanders 12 Trey McBride @ Seattle Seahawks 13 Pat Freiermuth vs New York Giants 14 David Njoku vs Baltimore Ravens 15 Mark Andrews @ Cleveland Browns 16 Taysom Hill @ Los Angeles Chargers 17 Dallas Goedert (Q – Hamstring) @ Cincinnati Bengals 18 Isaiah Likely @ Cleveland Browns 19 Cade Otton vs Atlanta Falcons 20 Zach Ertz vs Chicago Bears

