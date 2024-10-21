fbpx

Week 8 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Follow Us
Week 8 fantasy rankings
Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We’re nearly two full months through the 2024 NFL season with plenty of breakout players and disappointments shaping our weekly fantasy football rankings. With another weekend of football behind us and more NFL stats to analyze, our Week 8 fantasy rankings aim to give you a snapshot of the weekend ahead.

Before we dive into our fantasy football rankings for Week 8, it’s important to provide some important information. There are no teams on the bye this week, so fantasy managers don’t have to worry about any key absences created by the schedule. However, there are quite a few injuries to keep in mind for Week 8.

Also Read: Week 9 college football rankings; NFL Week 8 power rankings

Let’s dive into our Week 8 fantasy rankings at every position. As always, check back throughout the weeks for analysis added to our fantasy rankings.

Week 8 fantasy QB rankings

Week 8 fantasy rankings, Week 8 fantasy QB rankings
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1C.J. Stroudvs Indianapolis Colts
2Josh Allen@ Seattle Seahawks
3Jordan Love@ Jacksonville Jaguars
4Jalen Hurts@ Cincinnati Bengals
5Joe Burrowvs Philadelphia Eagles
6Lamar Jackson@ Cleveland Browns
7Sam Darnold@ Los Angeles Rams
8Brock Purdyvs Dallas Cowboys
9Tua Tagovailoavs Arizona Cardinals
10Jayden Danielsvs Chicago Bears
11Kyler Murray@ Miami Dolphins
12Baker Mayfieldvs Atlanta Falcons
13Caleb Williams@ Washington Commanders
14Patrick Mahomes@ Las Vegas Raiders
15Anthony Richardson@ Houston Texans
16Kirk Cousins@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17Dak Prescott@ San Francisco 49ers
18Geno Smithvs Buffalo Bills
19Jared Goffvs Tennessee Titans
20Justin Herbertvs New Orleans Saints
Week 8 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR and 4 points per pass TD scoring format

Check back on Monday afternoon for an analysis of our Week 8 fantasy QB rankings, with stats and matchup previews for the 15 best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 8.

Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

Week 8 fantasy RB rankings

Week 8 fantasy rankings, fantasy football rankings Week 8
Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Saquon Barkley@ Cincinnati Bengals
2Derrick Henry@ Cleveland Browns
3Kenneth Walker IIIvs Buffalo Bills
4Breece Hall@ New England Patriots
5Joe Mixonvs Indianapolis Colts
6Kyren Williamsvs Minnesota Vikings
7Bijan Robinson@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8Aaron Jones (Q – Hamstring)@ Los Angeles Rams
9James Cook@ Seattle Seahawks
10Jordan Maosn (Q – Shoulder)Jordan Mason (Q – Shoulder)
11David Montgomeryvs Tennessee Titans
12Josh Jacobs@ Jacksonville Jaguars
13Jahmyr Gibbsvs Tennessee Titans
14Jonathan Taylor (Q – Ankle)@ Houston Texans
15J.K. Dobbinsvs New Orleans Saints
16Javonte Williamsvs Carolina Panthers
17De’Von Achanevs Arizona Cardinals
18Alvin Kamara@ Los Angeles Chargers
19D’Andre Swift@ Washington Commanders
20Chuba Hubbard@ Denver Broncos
21James Connervs Miami Dolphins
22Tony Pollard@ Detroit Lions
23Brian Robinson Jrvs Chicago Bears
24Kareem Hunt@ Las Vegas Raiders
25Rhamondre Stevensonvs New York Jets
26Chase Brownvs Philadelphia Eagles
27Najee Harrisvs New York Giants
28Bucky Irvingvs Atlanta Falcons
29Rico Dowdle@ San Francisco 49ers
30Nick Chubbvs Baltimore Ravens
Week 8 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR and 4 points per pass TD scoring format

Check back on Monday afternoon for an analysis of our Week 8 fantasy RB rankings, with stats and matchup previews for the 15 best fantasy running backs in Week 8.

Week 8 fantasy WR rankings

Week 8 fantasy rankings
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Justin Jefferson@ Los Angeles Rams
2A.J. Brown@ Cincinnati Bengals
3Ja’Marr Chasevs Philadelphia Eagles
4Tyreek Hillvs Arizona Cardinals
5Davante Adams@ New England Patriots
6Cooper Kupp (Q – Ankle)vs Minnesota Vikings
7Jayden Reed@ Jacksonville Jaguars
8CeeDee Lamb@ San Francisco 49ers
9Deebo Samuelvs Dallas Cowboys
10Drake London@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Tennessee Titans
12Chris Godwinvs Atlanta Falcons
13Malik Nabers@ Pittsburgh Steelers
14DK Metcalf (OUT)vs Buffalo Bills
15Stefon Diggsvs Indianapolis Colts
16DJ Moore@ Washington Commanders
17Mike Evansvs Atlanta Falcons
18Amari Cooper@ Seattle Seahawks
19DeVonta Smith@ Cincinnati Bengals
20Garrett Wilson@ New England Patriots
21Brandon Aiyuk (OUT)vs Dallas Cowboys
22Jaylen Waddlevs Arizona Cardinals
23George Pickensvs New York Giants
24Terry McLaurinvs Chicago Bears
25Tee Higginsvs Philadelphia Eagles
26Marvin Harrison Jr@ Miami Dolphins
27Zay Flowers@ Cleveland Browns
28Diontae Johnson@ Denver Broncos
29Chris Olave@ Los Angeles Chargers
30Josh Downs@ Houston Texans
Week 8 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR and 4 points per pass TD scoring format

Week 8 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 8 fantasy rankings
Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1George Kittlevs Dallas Cowboys
2Brock Bowersvs Kansas City Chiefs
3Trey McBride@ Miami Dolphins
4Jake Ferguson@ San Francisco 49ers
5George Kittle@ Las Vegas Raiders
6Evan Engramvs Green Bay Packers
7Tucker Kraft@ Jacksonville Jaguars
8T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee)@ Los Angeles Rams
9Sam LaPortavs Tennessee Titans
10Kyle Pitts@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11Cole Kmet@ Washington Commanders
12Trey McBride@ Seattle Seahawks
13Pat Freiermuthvs New York Giants
14David Njokuvs Baltimore Ravens
15Mark Andrews@ Cleveland Browns
16Taysom Hill@ Los Angeles Chargers
17Dallas Goedert (Q – Hamstring)@ Cincinnati Bengals
18Isaiah Likely@ Cleveland Browns
19Cade Ottonvs Atlanta Falcons
20Zach Ertzvs Chicago Bears

Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis of our Week 8 fantasy TE rankings, with stats and matchup previews for the 15 best fantasy tight ends in Week 8.

Additional Week 8 fantasy rankings

NASCAR standings: Cup Series points leaders 2024, NASCAR playoff standings right now
Also Read:
NASCAR standings: Cup Series points leaders 2024, NASCAR playoff standings right now

More About: