Week 8 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

We’re nearly two full months through the 2024 NFL season with plenty of breakout players and disappointments shaping our weekly fantasy football rankings. With another weekend of football behind us and more NFL stats to analyze, our Week 8 fantasy rankings aim to give you a snapshot of the weekend ahead.
Before we dive into our fantasy football rankings for Week 8, it’s important to provide some important information. There are no teams on the bye this week, so fantasy managers don’t have to worry about any key absences created by the schedule. However, there are quite a few injuries to keep in mind for Week 8.
Let’s dive into our Week 8 fantasy rankings at every position. As always, check back throughout the weeks for analysis added to our fantasy rankings.
Week 8 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|C.J. Stroud
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|2
|Josh Allen
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|3
|Jordan Love
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|Joe Burrow
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|6
|Lamar Jackson
|@ Cleveland Browns
|7
|Sam Darnold
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|8
|Brock Purdy
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|9
|Tua Tagovailoa
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|10
|Jayden Daniels
|vs Chicago Bears
|11
|Kyler Murray
|@ Miami Dolphins
|12
|Baker Mayfield
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|13
|Caleb Williams
|@ Washington Commanders
|14
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|15
|Anthony Richardson
|@ Houston Texans
|16
|Kirk Cousins
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|17
|Dak Prescott
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|18
|Geno Smith
|vs Buffalo Bills
|19
|Jared Goff
|vs Tennessee Titans
|20
|Justin Herbert
|vs New Orleans Saints
Week 8 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Derrick Henry
|@ Cleveland Browns
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|vs Buffalo Bills
|4
|Breece Hall
|@ New England Patriots
|5
|Joe Mixon
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|6
|Kyren Williams
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|7
|Bijan Robinson
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8
|Aaron Jones (Q – Hamstring)
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|9
|James Cook
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|10
Jordan Mason (Q – Shoulder)
|11
|David Montgomery
|vs Tennessee Titans
|12
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|13
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs Tennessee Titans
|14
|Jonathan Taylor (Q – Ankle)
|@ Houston Texans
|15
|J.K. Dobbins
|vs New Orleans Saints
|16
|Javonte Williams
|vs Carolina Panthers
|17
|De’Von Achane
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|18
|Alvin Kamara
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|19
|D’Andre Swift
|@ Washington Commanders
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|@ Denver Broncos
|21
|James Conner
|vs Miami Dolphins
|22
|Tony Pollard
|@ Detroit Lions
|23
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs Chicago Bears
|24
|Kareem Hunt
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|25
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs New York Jets
|26
|Chase Brown
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|27
|Najee Harris
|vs New York Giants
|28
|Bucky Irving
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|29
|Rico Dowdle
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|30
|Nick Chubb
|vs Baltimore Ravens
Week 8 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|2
|A.J. Brown
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|5
|Davante Adams
|@ New England Patriots
|6
|Cooper Kupp (Q – Ankle)
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|7
|Jayden Reed
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|8
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|9
|Deebo Samuel
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|10
|Drake London
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|11
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Tennessee Titans
|12
|Chris Godwin
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|13
|Malik Nabers
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|14
|DK Metcalf (OUT)
|vs Buffalo Bills
|15
|Stefon Diggs
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|16
|DJ Moore
|@ Washington Commanders
|17
|Mike Evans
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|18
|Amari Cooper
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|19
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|@ New England Patriots
|21
|Brandon Aiyuk (OUT)
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|22
|Jaylen Waddle
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|23
|George Pickens
|vs New York Giants
|24
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Chicago Bears
|25
|Tee Higgins
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|26
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|@ Miami Dolphins
|27
|Zay Flowers
|@ Cleveland Browns
|28
|Diontae Johnson
|@ Denver Broncos
|29
|Chris Olave
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|30
|Josh Downs
|@ Houston Texans
Week 8 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|George Kittle
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|2
|Brock Bowers
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Trey McBride
|@ Miami Dolphins
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|5
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|Evan Engram
|vs Green Bay Packers
|7
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|8
|T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee)
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|vs Tennessee Titans
|10
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|11
|Cole Kmet
|@ Washington Commanders
|12
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|13
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs New York Giants
|14
|David Njoku
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|15
|Mark Andrews
|@ Cleveland Browns
|16
|Taysom Hill
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|17
|Dallas Goedert (Q – Hamstring)
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|18
|Isaiah Likely
|@ Cleveland Browns
|19
|Cade Otton
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|20
|Zach Ertz
|vs Chicago Bears
