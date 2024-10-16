NFL analysts urge Dallas Cowboys to become trade deadline sellers after 3-3 start

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott may have helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 12-5 record last season. However, Mike McCarthy’s team already has three losses this season. Mike Zimmer’s defense has been a big reason why, with the Cowboys allowing the third-most points in the NFL through six weeks.

While the Cowboys kicked off their season with Super Bowl aspirations, eventually, they may be forced to realize this team isn’t among the cream of the crop. Of course, the Cowboys have a few weeks to figure things out, considering the NFL’s trade deadline doesn’t arrive until Nov. 5. But if things don’t improve quickly, the Cowboys could become sellers instead of buyers.

PFF thinks it’s time for Dallas Cowboys to sell off trade assets

The Dallas Cowboys are on a bye this week, but their next two games come against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. Two days later, the NFL trade deadline arrives.

While Jerry Jones previously said the Cowboys were “all-in,” sooner or later, they could be ready for a firesale, selling off minor parts of their roster. It seemed unlikely after their Week 5 win over Pittsburgh. But a 38-point loss to Detroit the next week shows just how quickly life can change in the NFL.

Now, some analysts, like Pro Football Focus, believe it’s time for the Cowboys to become trade deadline sellers.

“The Cowboys look so far from being a contender that they need to start planning for a post-Mike McCarthy future. Before injury, edge defender DeMarcus Lawrence seemed like a player who could help a challenger and net a decent trade return for Dallas.” Pro Football Focus on Dallas Cowboys’ trade strategy

Those aren’t very kind words, yet they paint a picture of the bleak reality Dallas faces. If this team can’t start getting into the win column on a consistent basis, it would only make sense to re-center the focus on competing for a championship in 2025 instead.

