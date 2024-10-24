Top NFL insider suggests Philadelphia Eagles making Maxx Crosby trade not completely impossible

The Las Vegas Raiders are unlikely to trade Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, but a prominent NFL insider is still willing to give Philadelphia Eagles fans hope that a deal could be possible for the trade deadline.

The Eagles 4-2 record is quite deceiving. On the surface, they are a team that is a half-game out of first place in the NFC East. And they seem just as good as they have been in the previous few seasons. However, when you look closer there are reasons for concern.

Related: Find out where the Philadelphia Eagles land in our latest NFL defense rankings

Before last week’s dominant 28-3 win over the lowly New York Giants, the team’s biggest win differential in their other three victories was just five points. Their uber-talented offense has not been as impressive as many expected in the preseason. And their defense has been up and down all season long.

Suffice it to say, this hasn’t been a vintage Philadelphia Eagles team. However, AJ Brown has only played in three games, and there is reason to believe they can build some momentum, especially if they can improve their defense before the trade deadline. That is why they have been linked to a potential Maxx Crosby trade before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

All signs seem to point to the Raiders having no interest in moving their top star. Furthermore, despite the three-time Pro Bowlers flirtations with the idea, Crosby prefers to stay in Las Vegas. However, the franchise is headed to a losing season and seems aware that they need to rebuild their broken roster.

Maxx Crosby stats (2024): 6.5 sacks, 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 QB hits

NFL insider suggests Maxx Crosby trade could cost Philadelphia Eagles four premium draft picks

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That is why The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini suggested on Thursday a trade is not completely impossible and detailed what it might take to get a deal done.

“Eagles acquire DE Maxx Crosby, sending the Raiders a 2025 first, fourth, and fifth-round pick, plus a 2026 second-rounder,” Russini wrote. “Hear me out. GM Howie Roseman has a history of successfully acquiring big-name, win-now talent — A.J. Brown cost a first and third in 2022 — and has two extra fifths this year, plus the Jets’ third in 2026.

Maxx Crosby contract: Four years, $94 million

“Crosby would need to accept a contract restructure. But he’d give Philly a needed edge rusher to improve its middling pass rush (15th in pass rush win rate) and give himself a shot at a Super Bowl.”

Again, a trade is not likely. But opinions and strategies change fast in the NFL. With the Raiders season headed down the toilet, they could decide to trade high and further a planned rebuild.

Related: Where do the Philadelphia Eagles land in our Week 8 NFL offense rankings?