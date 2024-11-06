1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 10, including what happens with the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's already NFL Week 10, and that means we have 14 more matchups to preview. Unlike last week's NFL schedule, this time, four teams are on a bye. Yet, with all 28 other teams in action, there's plenty to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 10 NFL schedule.

Lamar Jackson commits three turnovers in Bengals win over Ravens

The clear frontrunner to win NFL MVP had another strong game last Sunday, which only means he's due for a setback. Believe it or not, he hasn't even committed two turnovers in a single game this season, but our bold prediction is that a desperate, struggling Bengals defense gets him to cough up the ball three times on Thursday night.

Malik Nabers sets new career-high in receiving yards in Giants win over Panthers

Daniel Jones takes a struggling Giants defense across the pond to Germany for an early Sunday morning showdown against the Panthers. Amazingly, both teams have a 2-7 record, but the Giants are likely the better team. Don't be surprised when star rookie Malik Nabers has at least 130 yards on Sunday, setting a new career-high.

Drake Maye gets first 300-yard passing game of his career in Patriots win over Bears

Drake Maye is showing signs of being a mobile quarterback who can make impressive plays with both his arm and his legs. We saw that in last week's last-second touchdown to send the Patriots' game to OT. This time around, don't be surprised if Maye has a bigger chip on his shoulder, delivering the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going toe-to-toe with Caleb Williams.

Anthony Richardson leads Colts to unlikely win over Bills

Joe Flacco and the Colts offense took a step back in their Week 9 loss to the Vikings. This could mean the aging veteran enters Week 10 on thin ice, and a red-hot Bills team could put the final nail in his coffin as the Colts' starter. If so, we wouldn't be shocked to see Anthony Richardson come in and provide a boost, but can he beat the Bills?

Bo Nix, Broncos hand Chiefs first loss of 2024 season

Nobody can beat the Chiefs this season. But if there's one team that could give Patrick Mahomes fits, it's the Broncos. After all, the Broncos held the Chiefs to a season-low nine points in Week 8 last season, and Denver's defense has only gotten better. If Sean Payton can get Bo Nix to avoid turnovers while stumbling into a few big plays, the Broncos just might ruin the Chiefs' spotless record.

Derek Carr bounces back with 300-yard game in big Saints win over Falcons

Last Sunday, we learned about how former Saints legend Michael Thomas has no respect for Derek Carr. It didn't help that he put Chris Olave in position to get lit up on a high pass over the middle of the field. But that was also Carr's first start back after suffering an oblique injury that led to a three-game absence. Expect the Saints QB to return to his best form this week, leading New Orleans to a big win over the Falcons with his first 300-yard game of the season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. forces two turnovers in Buccaneers win over 49ers

Despite being one of the NFL's best safeties, Antoine Winfield Jr. still hasn't forced any turnovers this season. It's a bit surprising, considering he led the NFL with six forced fumbles and also had three interceptions last season. But his inability to force turnovers thus far could create a sense of urgency against a 49ers team eager to make their mark. Brock Purdy currently has the highest interception rate of his career, and we wouldn't be surprised if Winfield has a day he'll never forget as Christian McCaffrey makes his season debut.

George Pickens goes off for 150 yards in big Steelers win over Commanders

Averaging 31.6 points per game over the past three weeks, we expect the Steelers' offense to continue shining with Russell Wilson under center. But can their momentum continue against one of the NFL's hottest teams? If George Pickens can have his best game of the season, turning in a 150-yard performance, the Steelers might just pull off a shocking upset.

Travon Walker records three sacks as Jaguars defeat Vikings

The Vikings traded for former Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson ahead of their Week 9 win. But this week, the blindside protector who spent eight years in Jacksonville goes up against his former team. This gives No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker a chance to face off with a familiar opponent he's seen hundreds of times in practice. Having that extra advantage could lead to the second three-sack game of his career against a re-shaped Vikings line.

Derwin James and Joey Bosa force two turnovers in Chargers win over Titans

They've snuck under the radar, but the Chargers have the NFL's best scoring defense, allowing 12.6 points per game. Veteran mainstays like Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James are finally healthy, leading to the team ranking ninth in takeaways this season. This week, they get to face the Titans, who turn the ball over more than anyone. In other words, don't be surprised when the Chargers' star defenders force at least two turnovers in an easy win over the Titans.

Cowboys hold Eagles to new season-low in points

The Eagles are rolling ever since they got A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back in the lineup. Philadelphia has won four in a row and has averaged 28.2 PPG in that timeframe. But arguably, no team feels more pressure than the Cowboys after losing three games in a row. Changes have to be made, particularly on defense, where Mike Zimmer's unit allows the second-most points in the NFL. Without Dak Prescott, expect the Cowboys' D to be at it's best, and it could even lead to a new season-low scoring total for the Eagles, which requires keeping them below 15 points.

Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams combine for 250 yards in Jets win over Cardinals

The Davante Adams-Garrett Wilson pairing started to pay off in last week's Jets win over the Texans, but as time goes on, we expect Aaron Rodgers to get increasingly comfortable with his remade receiving corps. The Cardinals are giving opponents fits and are actually on top of the NFC West, but the Jets are even hungrier entering Week 10, believing they can still go on a late-season playoff push. If so, they'll need their star receivers to be at their best, but can they combine for 250 yards and get a win?

Texans defense forces three Jared Goff turnovers as Lions lose

There's no hotter NFC team right now than the Detroit Lions. Winners of six in a row, Jared Goff's deadly accuracy has been a big reason for their success. But at some point, the Lions have to meet a formidable opponent capable of making them stumble, right? If there's one team that may be able to pull it off, it's an aggressive Texans defense that allows the NFL's fewest passing yards per attempt this season. Who knows? It could even force Goff to make some decisions he wishes he could take back.

Tyreek Hill breaks loose for 150-yard game in Dolphins win over Rams

