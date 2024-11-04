Dak Prescott injury update delivers big blow to Dallas Cowboys’ playoff aspirations

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a chance to get their season back on track. A win could have improved their record to a respectable 4-4 mark. Not exactly great, but good enough to give them an outside chance at competing for a playoff spot.

Yet, after falling to 3-5 instead, now there’s more uncertainty about Mike McCarthy’s job security. Jerry Jones recently addressed those concerns after Sunday’s loss, but now the team has an even bigger issue relating to their franchise quarterback.

Related: NFL insider suggests Dallas Cowboys could cut bait with an All-Pro soon

Dak Prescott injury expected to force Dallas Cowboys QB to miss several weeks

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Insult turned to injury on Monday afternoon following the Dallas Cowboys’ latest loss. Fans already knew Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday, leading to Cooper Rush finishing out the fourth quarter. However, now we know the severity of Prescott’s hamstring injury.

Related: See where Dak Prescott lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Prescott’s injury is “much worse” than everyone initially believed. Now the Cowboys quarterback is expected to miss “multiple weeks.”

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury was worse than initially feared. He is expected to miss multiple weeks, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



In fact, this is not looking like a short-term injury. Cooper Rush is the team’s backup. pic.twitter.com/de1R3WSOxy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2024

Prescott is seeking a second opinion to verify what the Cowboys’ doctors have found. For now, the team is avoiding placing the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback on injured reserve, but it’s possible that move will come over the next few days.

Cooper Rush will take over as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. Yet, if he doesn’t play well, it’s possible we’ll see former third overall pick Trey Lance take over in the future too. The Cowboys’ next three matchups are against the Eagles, Texans, and Commanders.

Related: Team CEO details Dallas Cowboys’ trade deadline plans and Mike McCarthy’s job status after Sunday’s loss