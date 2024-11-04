Team CEO details Dallas Cowboys’ trade deadline plans and Mike McCarthy’s job status after Sunday’s loss

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys fell to 3-5 after Sunday’s 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Its the third consecutive loss for the Cowboys, which is leading to more questions about McCarthy’s job security for a high-profile team that always has Super Bowl expectations under Jerry Jones.

Yet, according to the Cowboys’ owner, McCarthy’s not quite on the coaching hot seat yet, or at least not after Sunday’s loss.

“I’m good with Mike. I know how hard he works. I like his football mind. I know how good he works. He’s got, in my mind, an outstanding coaching record. He’s really good with the players. They think highly of him. He’s got a lot of fire in his belly. So, I’m just giving you this, I like the positives I see. And by the way, frankly, some of the best coaches I’ve been around, I got to see them when times were bad.” Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy’s job status

Alright, so if changes aren’t coming to the Cowboys’ coaching staff, then how will they get out of this rut? One possible way could be for the “all-in” Cowboys to turn to the trade block.

Dallas Cowboys ‘not ruling out’ trade deadline move before Tuesday

Mike McCarthy won’t be shipped off before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean changes aren’t coming to the Dallas Cowboys. Both Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones addressed the Cowboys’ trade deadline plans following Sunday’s loss. It’s clear that the owner of America’s Team isn’t sour on the Cowboys’ chances to compete.

“We’ll probably do a couple things this week..I’m a long way from being dismayed about this team this year.” Jerry Jones on Dallas Cowboys trades

Jerry Jones added that the team “has some things in the mix” ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. Whether that’s as a buyer or seller remains to be seen, yet indications point to the Cowboys being unwilling to throw in the towel.

Later on, his son, Stephen, who’s the Cowboys team CEO, also echoed Jerry’s remarks that Dallas could have a trade deadline move or two up their sleeves. When asked if the Cowboys would make any moves, Stephen replied, “I certainly wouldn’t rule it out.”

“Trades are always both ways. … If something makes sense then we’d certainly look at it.” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones

Trade rumors are flying fast this time of year, but with the Cowboys sitting in third place in the NFC East, it would be surprising for them to get ultra-aggressive ahead of the deadline. Yet, it would be just as shocking for them to effectively waive the white flag by being trade deadline sellers too. This makes the Cowboys one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the next 24 hours.

