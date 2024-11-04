NFL insider suggests Dallas Cowboys could cut bait with an All-Pro soon

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Long before the Dallas Cowboys lost 27-21 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the team experienced an issue with Ezekiel Elliott. He’d started two of the team’s seven games, ranking second on the team in carries and rushing yards, behind starter Rico Dowdle.

But on Sunday, the Cowboys didn’t even bother to bring Zeke with them on the team flight to Atlanta due to disciplinary reasons. Elliott wasn’t injured, so this was the first time in his nine-year career that he’d been ruled a healthy scratch.

However, as the NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported, Elliott has been “distracted” this season.

“Ezekiel Elliott is a healthy scratch today. The first of his career. According to a number of sources, Elliott has been distracted this season. Aside from habitual tardiness, he’s missed three team meetings with Friday’s meeting the final straw. Both parties decided it was best he didn’t make the trip to Atlanta.” NFL Network’s Jane Slater on Ezekiel Elliott

On top of being an unneeded distraction, Elliott is averaging a career-worst 3.1 YPC this season. In other words, his explosiveness is long gone, and now some are questioning his future in Dallas.

Are the Dallas Cowboys done with Ezekiel Elliott?

The Dallas Cowboys reunited with Ezekiel Elliott this offseason after a one-year stint with the New England Patriots. Elliott inked a one-year, $2 million contract. The move made sense at the time, with Elliott getting a chance to return to a fanbase that’s always adored the All-Pro running back, plus, Dallas needed to try something to jumpstart their rushing attack.

However, it’s become obvious that Elliott is not the hero America’s Team needs. Now, there’s talk that Dallas could be preparing to part ways with the three-time Pro Bowl talent.

“It feels like the end is coming for the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott. He could be traded, in theory. Or he could be released; if it happens before Tuesday, he becomes a free agent. If it happens after Tuesday, he’d have to pass through waivers. If released, he’d be entitled to the balance of his salary as termination pay. Given his salary, that works out to $625,000 after this weekend.” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Ezekiel Elliott

It’s hard to believe there would be much of a trade market, if any, for the 29-year-old running back who’s been speeding downhill since racking up his last 1,000-yard season in 2021. His yards-per-carry average has decreased each year since.

Yet, if the Cowboys decide to cut bait with the former star running back, another team may see if he can be any better behind a different offensive line. Yet, for now, Elliott is stuck in a place that doesn’t appear to be very happy with his actions.

