Dallas Cowboys reportedly benching Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday’s game against Falcons over disciplinary reasons

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

he nightmare season for Ezekiel Elliott continues. The Dallas Cowboys running back will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to disciplinary reasons.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Elliott did not travel with the team to Atlanta. This marks the first time Elliott has been a healthy scratch in a non-season finale game.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott did not travel to Atlanta because of disciplinary reasons and will be inactive Sunday, per ESPN’s @toddarcher. pic.twitter.com/MrlLylKjuY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2024

The reason for the disciplinary action has not been disclosed.

Running back Dalvin Cook has been elevated from the practice squad and will share carries with Rico Dowdle.

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t making the trip to Atlanta & will be inactive for game.



Rico Dowdle & Dalvin Cook will handle the RB load. https://t.co/OeuXdSY29n — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) November 2, 2024

Related: Ezekiel Elliott seemingly takes shot at Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, unhappy over role

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott unhappy with limited role

The disciplinary action comes as Elliott has expressed disappointment about his usage this season.

Speaking to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS Sports last month, Elliott said he is “dumbfounded” by his lack of opportunities this season, especially when the offense gets inside the red zone. He also admitted to approaching the Cowboys coaching staff, questioning his limited role.

“It’s definitely a little different but keep your head down,” Elliott told Hill. “I just focus on being a good teammate. I’ve been focusing on continuing to help lead this team and I’m not making it about me, it’s about this football team (winning) football games.”

The Cowboys currently rank last in the NFL in rushing offense. This season, Elliott has recorded just 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries.

Elliott returned to Dallas after spending one season with the New England Patriots.

Related: Jerry Jones responds to Ezekiel Elliott calling out Dallas Cowboys coaches