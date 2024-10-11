Ezekiel Elliott seemingly takes shot at Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, unhappy over role

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys signed Ezekiel Elliott early this past offseason, hoping the 29-year-old running back would provide some support for the run game and add some veteran experience for a young running backs room. Thus far, it seems no one is getting what they wanted out of the deal.

Following a seven-year stint in Dallas, Elliott spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots. While he totaled over 900 scrimmage yards, his yards per carry average fell from 3.8 in his final Cowboys season to 3.5 with the Patriots offense.

Upon landing in Dallas, joining a team that only added fellow running back Dalvin Cook to its backfield, Elliott was hoping for a prominent role with his former team. Instead, he enters NFL games today, Elliott ranks 55th among all players in carries (30) and is 70th in rushing yards.

Ezekiel Elliott stats 2024 (ESPN): 98 rushing yards, 3.3 yards per carry, 1 rushing touchdown, 6 receptions, 36 receiving yards on 9 targets

However, as fellow Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle begins to emerge as the top threat in this backfield committee, it appears the team’s former fan-favorite is now dissatisfied with his role in Dallas.

Speaking to Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr of DLLS Sports, Elliott said he is “dumbfounded” by his lack of opportunities this season especially when the offense gets inside the red zone. He also admitted to approaching the Cowboys coaching staff, questioning his limited role.

Elliott isn’t happy with his role, but the numbers indicate the Cowboys coaching staff is in the right. Heading into Week 5, per PlayerProfiler.com, Elliot ranks 53rd in true yards per carry (52), 57th in evaded tackles (five), 55th in juke rate (13.9 percent), 43rd in yards created per touch (3.28) and he’s stuffed on 10 percent of runs.

While the Cowboys’ offensive line isn’t particularly strong this season, Elliott is getting good fronts to attack. He’s only faced a stacked box on 6.7 percent of carries and he’s averaged -1.0 yards per carry on those touches. He is also 43rd in yards per carry against a base front (2.3).

The numbers won’t come as much of a surprise to those who watched Elliott’s game deteriorate rapidly in recent seasons. It’s why many questioned the Cowboys’ decision to bring him back and months into the deal, Dallas is quickly realizing why he is best suited for a minor role in a pass-heavy offense.