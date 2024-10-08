4 Stats to Know for Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys matchup, impact on Sunday’s game

NFL Week 6 marks the rematch of last season’s controversial game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. One year after two of the best teams in the NFC went head to head, this week’s Lions vs Cowboys game feels a little different. It also projects to be one of the most fascinating games to watch on Sunday.

Detroit sits near the top of the NFL standings and is coming off the bye week with the team riding a wave of confidence into Week 5. There was even promising Lions news coming out of the bye, with head coach Dan Campbell revealing that Frank Ragnow (pectoral) and Brian Branch (illness) could return soon. On the other side, Dallas is coming off a nail-biting win but there are still major concerns with this team.

With all of that in mind, let’s dive into some stats you need to know for Sunday’s Lions vs Cowboys game and what they mean for a variety of matchups on the field.

10 – Dallas Cowboys’ opponents averaging 4+ YPC, 100+ YPG in the last 15 games

Plenty has been made of the Cowboys’ run defense this season and in the second half of the 2023 campaign. There’s an argument to be made that the last two weeks – 59 rush ypg and 2.4 yards per carry average – are a sign of improvement. We tend to believe that’s more of an indictment on Devin Singletary (Week 4) and Najee Harris (Week 5), especially with a larger sample size.

Dallas Cowboys run defense (last 15 games): 123.8 rush ypg allowed (1,857 rushing yards), 18 rushing touchdowns, 4.35 yards per carry average

Over the last 15 games, including the NFC Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers, 10 Cowboys’ opponents have averaged at least 4 yards per carry with 100-plus rushing yards. In that same span, Dallas allowed three games of 190-plus rushing yards and seven with their opponents averaging at least 4.5 yards per carry.

The advanced stats this season, especially with the context of this Lions vs Cowboys matchup, look even worse for Dallas. Entering Week 6, the Lions rank third in ESPN run-block win rate (74 percent) while the Cowboys are 30th in run-stop win rate (29 percent). Highlighting the discrepancy another way, per RBSDM.com, Dallas is allowing the fourth-highest Rush Success Rate (46.2 percent) this season and Detroit boasts the second-highest Rush Success Rate (50.8 percent). Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery should feast.

4.33 – CeeDee Lamb’s yards per route run vs man coverage

It’s been a slow start to the 2024 season for CeeDee Lamb, who became one of the highest-paid NFL players just before Week 1. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Cowboys’ wideout ranks ninth in receiving yards (378), 15th in receptions (25) and 23rd in receiving touchdowns (2).

However, Week 6 could provide a path to a bounce-back season. According to Pro Football Focus, Lamb averages the second-highest yards per route run (4.33) in the NFL just behind Justin Jefferson. He’s also pulled in the seventh-most targets (nine) versus man coverage with the fifth-highest yards per reception (26).

That matters because Detroit loves to play man coverage. Among all qualified NFL cornerbacks, per PFF, Carlton Davis III (79 snaps in man, fourth-most in NFL), Terrion Arnold (74 snaps in man, seventh-most in NFL) and Amik Robertson (55 snaps in man, 21st in NFL) all play that coverage scheme heavily. Dallas doesn’t have a lot of advantages in this matchup, but this is one it can exploit.

70.3 – Jared Goff’s QB rating vs pressure

It’s a tale as old as time and one of the biggest reasons why Jared Goff has statistically been one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last two years. Goff has always struggled versus pressure, ranking near the bottom of the league in QB rating and TD-INT rate when under duress. In a clean pocket, behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, he thrives.

Jared Goff stats vs pressure (PFF): 70.3 QB rating, 0% Big-Time Throw rate, 2.2% Turnover-Worthy Play rate, 63.5% completion rate, 7.3 ypa, 1-2 TD-INT

Jared Goff stats vs clean pocket (PFF): 104.4 QB rating, 3.3% Big-Time Throw rate, 4.2% Turnover-Worthy Play rate, 73.6% completion rate, 8.5 ypa, 4-2 TD-INT

It’s part of the reason why he struggled last season against Dallas. In Week 16 against the Cowboys, Goff completed just 55.9% percent of his attempts with 2 interceptions and a 67.2 QB rating. However, Dallas is now without DeMarcus Lawrence, Marshawn Kneeland and potentially Micah Parsons. Considering the Lions’ offensive line has allowed the fourth-fewest pressures (33) in the NFL, Goff’s jersey should be kept clean.

27 – Pressures allowed this season by the Dallas Cowboys offensive tackles

Once a strength of this team, the Cowboys’ offensive line is taking a massive step backward in 2024. While the interior is holding up fairly well, rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton and veteran right tackle Terence Steele have had massive issues in pass protection this season. Needless to say, that’s a problem against Detroit.

Aidan Hutchinson, who has played roughly 70 percent of his snaps lined up against the right tackle in the last two weeks, enters Sunday leading the NFL in sacks (6.5) even coming off the bye. He also leads all edge rushers in ESPN pass-rush win rate (34 percent). Steele, who Hutchinson will primarily line up against, has allowed the seventh-most pressures (14) among starting offensive tackles and the eighth-most sacks (three). Guyton, who is questionable with a knee injury, has allowed the second-most sacks (four) this year. Dallas will need to throw all the extra help it can to keep Prescott upright.