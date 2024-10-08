fbpx

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says defensive stalwart ‘close’ to returning

Updated:
Follow Us
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons
Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting their All-Pro linebacker back sooner rather than later.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Micah Parsons is “close” to returning. However, it probably won’t happen in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

“When they’re this close, they’ll be evaluated carefully. That’s iffy (his status for Sunday), but we’ll see how it works out,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan.

Related: Injuries to Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence ‘worse than anticipated’

Parsons suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 4’s Thursday night win against the New York Giants.

Parsons had his left leg rolled up on by Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten. Parsons walked off the field with help, but ended up being carted back to the locker room.

Parsons missed Sunday night’s thrilling victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game didn’t end until 1 a.m. ET due to a weather delay.

Dallas Cowboys dealing with injuries on multiple fronts

Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence
Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Parsons isn’t the only Cowboys player hurting right now.

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is still out after suffering a foot sprain against the Giants. Separately, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland will be out four-to-six weeks with a meniscus tear.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan that left tackle Tyler Guyton has a “good chance” to play against the Lions after dealing with a knee injury. But, cornerback DaRon Bland might need some more time with his foot issue.

“I don’t think he’ll get there this week, but he’s on schedule. We thought (he’d be back) after the bye. We’ll see how he works out there this week, too. It’s not impossible,” Jones said about Bland.

The Cowboys are 3.5-point home underdogs vs. the Lions on Sunday.

Related: Dallas Cowboys labeled one of most unstable NFL franchises, Jerry Jones called out by agents

Mentioned in this article:

More About: