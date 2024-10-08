Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says defensive stalwart ‘close’ to returning

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting their All-Pro linebacker back sooner rather than later.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Micah Parsons is “close” to returning. However, it probably won’t happen in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said Micah Parsons (ankle) is "close" to returning but he's "iffy" for Sunday against the Lions.



Jones on rookie LT Tyler Guyton (knee): "He's got a good chance to play against Detroit."



Jones on CB DaRon Bland (foot): "I don't think…

“When they’re this close, they’ll be evaluated carefully. That’s iffy (his status for Sunday), but we’ll see how it works out,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan.

Parsons suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 4’s Thursday night win against the New York Giants.

Parsons had his left leg rolled up on by Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten. Parsons walked off the field with help, but ended up being carted back to the locker room.

Parsons missed Sunday night’s thrilling victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game didn’t end until 1 a.m. ET due to a weather delay.

#Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the foot injury he suffered Thursday night, per sources.



With Micah Parsons dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Dallas now likely will be without two of its top defenders until after the Week 7 bye. pic.twitter.com/6OcbyM5OUy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2024

Dallas Cowboys dealing with injuries on multiple fronts

Parsons isn’t the only Cowboys player hurting right now.

Jerry Jones provided injury updates on 3 key players ahead of #Cowboys/Lions when he joined @1053SS, @rjchoppy and @BobbyBeltTX this morning on 105.3 The Fan



Listen: https://t.co/PvoPLcky4p pic.twitter.com/FppG4s7meL — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) October 8, 2024

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence is still out after suffering a foot sprain against the Giants. Separately, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland will be out four-to-six weeks with a meniscus tear.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan that left tackle Tyler Guyton has a “good chance” to play against the Lions after dealing with a knee injury. But, cornerback DaRon Bland might need some more time with his foot issue.

“I don’t think he’ll get there this week, but he’s on schedule. We thought (he’d be back) after the bye. We’ll see how he works out there this week, too. It’s not impossible,” Jones said about Bland.

The Cowboys are 3.5-point home underdogs vs. the Lions on Sunday.

