Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence suffer significant injuries in win against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys’ Thursday night win against division-rival New York Giants came at a considerable cost.

#Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the foot injury he suffered Thursday night, per sources.



With Micah Parsons dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Dallas now likely will be without two of its top defenders until after the Week 7 bye. pic.twitter.com/6OcbyM5OUy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2024

Linebacker Micah Parsons was carted off with a high left ankle sprain and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence suffered a right foot sprain. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both players will likely miss the Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Lawrence’s case, he is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Parsons had his left leg rolled up on by Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten. Parsons walked off the field with help, but ended up being carted back to the locker room. He received an MRI Friday. It’s not yet known how much time he will miss.

Lawrence suffered his injury while going after Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the third quarter.

Who will replace Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence?

Defensive ends Marshawn Kneeland and Chauncey Golston finished the game when Parsons and Lawrence went out. ESPN’s Todd Archer reports defensive end Carl Lawson was elevated from the Cowboys’ practice squad the past two weeks, and defensive end Tyrus Wheat is on the 53-man roster, but has been inactive the last two games.

Both Parsons and Lawrence have been stalwarts. Parsons only missed one game because of COVID in 2021 and Lawrence had played in 38 consecutive games.

The #Cowboys have a full 10 days between games, giving star Micah Parsons extra time to recover if the MRI confirms a high-ankle sprain. It’s #Steelers, then #Lions then a bye week.



So if Parsons has to miss a few weeks, the bye comes at the perfect time. pic.twitter.com/i4Ku57xsj5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2024

The Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the league heading into Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants, but were able to keep the Giants’ offense in check all night. The Cowboys held the Giants to just 15 points and only allowed 26 rushing yards, after allowing a league-high 187 rushing yards per game heading in.

The 2-2 Cowboys face the 3-0 Steelers next on Sunday, Oct. 6. They then take on the Detroit Lions at home and then the San Francisco 49ers on the road following a bye week.

