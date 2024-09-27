fbpx

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons carted off, New York Giants’ Malik Nabers suffers concussion in Thursday night game

Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons
Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both have major injury scares coming out of their Thursday night matchup.

During the Cowboys’ 20-15 win, Dallas All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had to be carted off the field with a foot injury. Parsons appeared to get his left leg rolled up on by Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten.

Parsons walked off the field with help, but ended up being carted back to the locker room.

That wasn’t the only injury on the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys. They also lost edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence with a foot injury as well.

On the Giants’ side, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a concussion after attempting to make a sideline catch late in the fourth quarter. He was down for a bit after slamming his head on the field.

Nabers was able to walk off under his own power.

As of late Thursday night, there are no injury updates on the three players.

The Cowboys are now 2-2 as the Giants fell to 1-3.

