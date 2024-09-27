Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons carted off, New York Giants’ Malik Nabers suffers concussion in Thursday night game

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both have major injury scares coming out of their Thursday night matchup.

During the Cowboys’ 20-15 win, Dallas All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had to be carted off the field with a foot injury. Parsons appeared to get his left leg rolled up on by Giants offensive lineman Greg Van Roten.

Micah Parsons –



Left foot, concern for:

-Midfoot sprain

-High ankle (hard to tell if defender rolled him into eversion but fits mechanism with foot planted and defenders weight displacement)



Likely to undergo imaging to determine if fracture occurred

pic.twitter.com/VQl95P6vPN — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 27, 2024

Parsons walked off the field with help, but ended up being carted back to the locker room.

MICAH PARSONS GETTING CARTED TO THE LOCKER ROOM



NOT GOOD pic.twitter.com/nNybe06WIn — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) September 27, 2024

That wasn’t the only injury on the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys. They also lost edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence with a foot injury as well.

On the Giants’ side, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a concussion after attempting to make a sideline catch late in the fourth quarter. He was down for a bit after slamming his head on the field.

Malik Nabers was slow to get up after this play and is now in the medical tent.



Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/xuWs9VYOx5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2024

Nabers was able to walk off under his own power.

As of late Thursday night, there are no injury updates on the three players.

The Cowboys are now 2-2 as the Giants fell to 1-3.

