Dallas Cowboys labeled one of most unstable NFL franchises, Jerry Jones called out by agents

The Dallas Cowboys came under fire this summer for dragging out contract extension talks with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. Now that Lamb is signed to a new deal, the Cowboys organization and owner Jerry Jones are once again coming under fire.

While Dallas has reached the NFL playoff in three consecutive years, its last Super Bowl appearance came on Jan. 28, 1996, a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, the Cowboys haven’t even made it back to the NFC Championship Game.

The team now enters Week 1 with questions about Prescott’s future in Dallas all coming in a contract year for head coach Mike McCarthy. Meanwhile, there’s a growing belief that top scout Will McClay could leave the team next offseason to become a general manager.

All of this comes as the Cowboys’ franchise value continues to rise and the team keeps making NFL news. However, for those inside the league, the Cowboys’ reputation and the perception of Jones aren’t favorable.

Ben Standig of The Athletic polled NFL agents about teams around the league. The Cowboys were voted as the fifth-most unstable franchise in pro football, with one agent questioning Jones’ commitment to win and his ability to run a football team.

“I don’t think they want to win above all. Jerry (Jones) wants to turn profits and make headlines. I think the game has passed him by.” Anonymous NFL agent on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

It’s not hard to figure out why agents might have a bigger issue with the Cowboys’ front office. Dallas has consistently drug its feet in contract negotiations, with Jones’ public comments often downplaying the importance of his own star players.

Even from a business perspective, it doesn’t work in the Cowboys’ favor. Dallas gave Prescott all the leverage in contract negotiations and its slow approach to talks with Lamb significantly increased his salary.

If the Cowboys don’t make a deep playoff run in 2024, bigger changes are coming to this franchise. However, Jones will remain at the helm even with the franchise quarterback and the team’s scout potentially leaving. If that happens, it’s a good bet the Cowboys’ reputation will get even worse around the league.

