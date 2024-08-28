NFL insider suggests Micah Parsons contract talks will get ‘dicey’ with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made NFL news all offseason for not signing CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott to contract extensions. Now that the saga is over with Lamb, another could be on the horizon with edge rusher Micah Parsons next year.

Dallas still hasn’t signed Prescott, who is a free agent in 2025, to a contract extension. While the two sides have made some progress in negotiations, a deal isn’t imminent and it’s unlikely one is reached before the Cowboys schedule kicks off on Sept. 8 against the Cleveland Browns.

Micah Parsons contract (Spotrac): $2.989 million base salary in 2024, $21.324 million base salary in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the front office received overwhelming criticism this summer for taking so long to extend Lamb. The team’s slow approach, at a time when the salaries for the highest paid NFL players exploded, pushed Lamb’s final contract terms even higher. Likewise, the same is happening with Prescott who is now expected to land more than $60 million per season if he reaches the open market.

Dallas also experienced life without Lamb, who skipped all of Cowboys training camp this summer. Unfortunately for fans hoping the days of drama to end, history appears destined to repeat itself in 2025 with Parsons.

On a recent episode of Scoop City, senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared her belief that contract extension talks between the Cowboys and Parsons next year could get “dicey” and lead to the same offseason storylines being seen now.

“I don’t think this is front of mind for them right now. There is no rush but also, this is one of those where, next year you and I are going to be talking about this and it gets dicey.” Dianna Russini on a Micah Parsons contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025

Micah Parsons stats (Pro Football Reference): 33 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks in 2023

While the Parsons contract has come up as a discussion point this summer, Dallas hasn’t made it a priority. With his fifth-year team option picked up, Parsons is already under contract through 2025 for less than $26 million total over two seasons.

However, paying one of the best NFL players in 2024 will come at a historic price. Currently, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is the highest-paid defensive player at a $34 million salary. With two receivers (Lamn and Justin Jefferson earning more money, the asking price for a perennial All-Pro edge rusher will exceed $36 million per season.

That means, assuming the Cowboys extend Lamb and Prescott, the team will be paying 3 players more than $100 million per season. Even with NFL revenue skyrocketing, that puts the Cowboys cap space in a very difficult spot long term.