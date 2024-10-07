NFL Week 6 predictions: Projecting every game for Week 6, Lions vs Cowboys to Bills vs Jets

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If we’ve learned anything from the 2024 NFL season, this league is more unpredictable than ever. Of course, that makes NFL Week 6 predictions harder. It’s also part of the fun, especially in advance of a week that has a lot of must-see games with a few teams in tight spots. Let’s immediately dive into our NFL predictions for Week 6, projecting every game on the schedule.

San Francisco 49ers 27, Seattle Seahawks 21

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a stunning loss against the New York Giants, marking a two-game losing streak following a 3-0 start. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers will be just days removed from their second utter collapse in the second half of a game as they sit at 2-3. It’s only Week 6, but this feels like a pivotal game for both teams. Seattle’s issues up front, especially as of late, paired with their problems stopping the run could be the difference-maker with the 49ers in a must-win scenario considering a 2-4 record would be followed by one of the toughest remaining NFL schedules, Related: NFL defense rankings

Chicago Bears 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 29

The Chicago Bears are taking full advantage in this softer stretch of their schedule. In the last two weeks, Caleb Williams has a 100-plus QB rating with 3 touchdowns and over 450 passing yards. Now, he takes on a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that is allowing the most passing yards per game. It bodes well for this steadily improving Bears’ offense and Chicago’s defense matches up pretty well with Jacksonville’s offense. Related: See where Caleb Williams ranks in Sportsnaut’s week 6 fantasy rankings

Green Bay Packers 27, Arizona Cardinals 17

The Green Bay Packers should have Jaire Alexander (injury) and Romeo Doubs (suspension) back for this one, providing some much-needed help on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Arizona has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 70-plus percent of their passes with a 90-plus QB rating in four of five games this season. Though, the Cardinals’ offense could play some clock control by feeding James Conner against the Packers’ run defense. Ultimately, Green Bay is just the better team and while it should be fairly close, a late turnover sets up a final score to make it a 10-point victory for the Packers.

Indianapolis Colts 16, Tennessee Titans 13

Both these teams have uncertainty at quarterback entering Week 6. Anthony Richardson missed this past game with an injury and the Indianapolis Colts offense looked much better with Joe Flacco. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans might be using Will Levis injury as a way to see how Mason Rudolph fares with an extended look. This projects to be a low-scoring game, but we’re giving the slight edge to this Colts’ offense outpacing whatever Tennessee quarterback is out there. Related: NFL Week 6 power rankings

Houston Texans 27, New England Patriots 10

If this Houston Texans defense can force Josh Allen into having a career-worst performance and wreak havoc on the Buffalo Bills offensive line, Jacoby Brissett could be living a nightmare in Week 6. The Patriots’ defense has also taken a significant step back from last season and to make matters worse, Houston might finally get running back Joe Mixon back for this one. This feels like a game Houston should win easily, though, unpredictable outcomes seem to be happening every Sunday. Related: Drake Maye starting date could be as soon as week 6 for Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, New Orleans Saints 21

With the Atlanta Falcons turning things around quickly, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are in tight spots entering Week 6. A divisional win is needed and those stakes help make this one of the best NFL games in Week 6. New Orleans matches up fairly well with the Buccaneers’ offense, though, Baker Mayfield has been outplaying Derek Carr in recent weeks. In a back-and-forth game, Mayfield leads a late fourth-quarter drive that sets up the game-winning field goal and improves Tampa Bay to 4-2.

Philadelphia Eagles 31, Cleveland Browns 17

The wheels fell off the Cleveland Browns weeks ago and now everything else is collapsing. Already saddled by arguably the worst offense in football, Cleveland’s defense is now taking massive steps backward. As for the Philadelphia Eagles, they should be coming off the bye refreshed with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson potentially returning. This is a golden opportunity for a “get-right game” for the Eagles and they have to take advantage of it.

Baltimore Ravens 38, Washington Commanders 31

There’s no game we’re more excited for in Week 6 than the Washington Commanders. While Dan Quinn’s defense has made some slight improvements in recent weeks, that’s more of an indictment on the opponents they faced. Both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry should be able to feast on the Commanders’ defense, but Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin should have success exploiting a Ravens’ secondary that struggles with No. 1 receivers. The difference-maker in this game will be Jackson’s veteran play and the Ravens’ defense generating one takeaway that leads to points.

Denver Broncos 20, Los Angeles Chargers 17

There’s a chance the Los Angeles Chargers get offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back from this game, but it’s far from a guarantee. Even if both tackles return, the Chargers offensive line has been abysmal in pass protection this season. That sets this team up very poorly against a Denver Broncos defense that is top-five in pressure rate and sacks. We’re pretty confident there won’t be a lot of points in this one, but the healthier team with the better defense should come out on top. Want more on the Chargers? Check out LAFB Network

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Las Vegas Raiders 13

If you thought the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders was hard to watch, just wait for Week 6. Davante Adams is done in Las Vegas and it seems like the next Raiders starting QB will be Aidan O’Connell, who is the captain of bland offenses that don’t move the football much. Granted, the Steelers run game is abysmal right now and even if Russell Wilson starts, he’s proven he doesn’t have much left. It will be up to Pittsburgh’s defense to win the game and we’re pretty confident T.J. Watt will do it single-handedly.

Detroit Lions 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

While there have been marginal improvements by this Dallas Cowboys run defense, facing the Detroit Lions is a different beast. No team is better-equipped to exploit the Cowboys’ defensive issues, especially with the top three pass rushers likely out for Week 6. CeeDee Lamb might have some success in a bounce-back performance, but this is a Sunday where the Lions should showcase their dominance as one of the best teams in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons 34, Carolina Panthers 24

Kirk Cousins came alive on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 and this Atlanta Falcons passing attack finally seems to be hitting its stride. In NFL Week 6, Atlanta has a fantastic shot at keeping that momentum going against the worst defense in football. The Carolina Panthers should at least be able to avoid blowout territory, with Chuba Hubbard finding success against a bad Falcons run defense. Related: NFL Playoff Predictions

Cincinnati Bengals 28, New York Giants 27

Theoretically, this is a game the Cincinnati Bengals should be able to win relatively easily. We’ve learned our lesson, though, especially considering how well this New York Giants offense performed without Malik Nabers. The standout rookie receiver should return in Week 6 and he will absolutely feast on this Bengals’ secondary, just as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will eat on Sunday Night Football against New York’s corners. The edge goes to the better quarterback, but the Giants defensive line could swing this game easily. Related: Bengals’ wide receiver unhappy with 1-4 start

Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 14

