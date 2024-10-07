fbpx

Week 6 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Follow Us
Week 6 fantasy rankings
Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re officially five weeks into the 2024 NFL season, already zooming past the first third of fantasy football season. With the action heating up and bye weeks creating even more absences, our Week 6 fantasy rankings will highlight some top plays with a few big names on bye this weekend.

Heading into Week 6, there are a few notable teams on bye. The Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes) and Minnesota Vikings (Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson) join the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers on byes this weekend. Plus, with injuries, our options are even more limited.

Related: NFL Games today

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 6 fantasy rankings.

Week 6 fantasy QB rankings

Week 6 fantasy rankings, Week 6 fantasy QB rankings
Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Lamar Jacksonvs Washington Commanders
2C.J. Stroud@ New England Patriots
3Jordan Lovevs Arizona Cardinals
4Joe Burrow@ New York Giants
5Josh Allen@ New York Jets
6Jalen Hurtsvs Cleveland Browns
7Kyler Murray@ Green Bay Packers
8Jayden Daniels@ Baltimore Ravens
9Kirk Cousins@ Carolina Panthers
10Jared Goff@ Dallas Cowboys
11Justin Fields@ Las Vegas Raiders
12Geno Smithvs San Francisco 49ers
13Brock Purdy@ Seattle Seahawks
14Dak Prescottvs Detroit Lions
15Baker Mayfield@ New Orleans Saints
16Derek Carrvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17Daniel Jonesvs Cincinnati Bengals
18Deshaun Watson@ Philadelphia Eagles
19Aaron Rodgersvs Buffalo Bills
20Trevor Lawrence@ Chicago Bears

Check back on Monday afternoon for our analysis of our Week 6 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating the top matchups for the 15 best quarterbacks.

Also Read: NFL TV ratings

Week 6 fantasy RB rankings

Week 6 fantasy rankings, Week 6 fantasy RB rankings
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Saquon Barkleyvs Cleveland Browns
2Derrick Henryvs Washington Commanders
3Breece Hallvs Buffalo Bills
4Jahmyr Gibbs@ Dallas Cowboys
5Bijan Robinson@ Carolina Panthers
6Kenneth Walker IIIvs San Francisco 49ers
7Josh Jacobsvs Arizona Cardinals
8James Cook@ New York Jets
9Alvin Kamaravs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10David Montgomery@ Dallas Cowboys
11Jordan Mason@ Seattle Seahawks
12James Conner@ Green Bay Packers
13Joe Mixon (Q – Ankle)@ New England Patriots
14Jonathan Taylor (D – Ankle)@ Tennessee Titans
15Najee Harris@ Las Vegas Raiders
16Tony Pollardvs Indianapolis Colts
17Devin Singletaryvs Cincinnati Bengals
18Brian Robinson Jr@ Baltimore Ravens
19Travis Etienne@ Chicago Bears
20Chuba Hubbardvs Atlanta Falcons
21D’Andre Swiftvs Jacksonville Jaguars
22Jerome Ford@ Philadelphia Eagles
23J.K. Dobbins@ Denver Broncos
24Rachaad White@ New Orleans Saints
25Rico Dowdlevs Detroit Lions
26Rhamondre Stevenson@ Philadelphia Eagles
27Zack Moss@ New York Giants
28Zamir Whitevs Pittsburgh Steelers
29Chase Brown@ New York Giants
30Tyler Allgeier@ Carolina Panthers

Check back on Tuesday afternoon for an analysis of our Week 6 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating the 20 best running backs for fantasy football in Week 6.

Related: NFL Playoff Predictions

Week 6 fantasy WR rankings

Week 6 fantasy rankings, Week 6 fantasy WR rankings
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1CeeDee Lambvs Detroit Lions
2Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion)vs Cincinnati Bengals
3Ja’Marr Chase@ New York Giants
4Nico Collins@ New England Patriots
5A.J. Brown (Q – Hamstring)vs Cleveland Browns
6Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Dallas Cowboys
7DK Metcalfvs San Francisco 49ers
8Drake London@ Carolina Panthers
9Deebo Samuel@ Seattle Seahawks
10Jayden Reedvs Arizona Cardinals
11Chris Godwin@ New Orleans Saints
12Marvin Harrison Jr@ Green Bay Packers
13Chris Olavevs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14DeVonta Smithvs Cleveland Browns
15Garrett Wilsonvs Buffalo Bills
16Mike Evans@ New Orleans Saints
17George Pickens@ Las Vegas Raiders
18DJ Moorevs Jacksonville Jaguars
19DeVonta Smithvs Cleveland Browns
20Tee Higgins@ New York Giants
21Diontae Johnsonvs Atlanta Falcons
22Terry McLaurin@ Baltimore Ravens
23Brandon Aiyuk@ Seattle Seahawks
24Amari Cooper@ Philadelphia Eagles
25Stefon Diggs@ New England Patriots
26Jameson Williams@ Dallas Cowboys
27Zay Flowersvs Washington Commanders
28Michael Pittman Jr@ Tennessee Titans
29Jaxon Smith-Njigbavs San Francisco 49ers
30Brian Thomas Jr@ Chicago Bears

Related: Fastest NFL players

Week 6 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends for fantasy football

Week 6 fantasy rankings, Week 6 fantasy TE rankings
Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1George Kittle@ Seattle Seahawks
2Trey McBride@ Green Bay Packers
3Brock Bowersvs Pittsburgh Steelers
4Jake Fergusonvs Detroit Lions
5Sam LaPorta@ Dallas Cowboys
6Pat Freiermiuth@ Las Vegas Raiders
7Evan Engram@ Chicago Bears
8Dallas Goedertvs Cleveland Browns
9Dalton Kincaid@ New York Jets
10Kyle Pitts@ Carolina Panthers
11Tucker Kraftvs Arizona Cardinals
12Taysom Hillvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13Zach Ertz@ Baltimore Ravens
14Cole Kmetvs Jacksonville Jaguars
15Mark Andrewsvs Washington Commanders
16Dalton Schultz@ New England Patriots
17Isaiah Likelyvs Washington Commanders
18Hunter Henryvs Houston texans
19Mike Gesicki@ New York Giants
20Cade Ottonvs New Orleans Saints

Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis from our Week 6 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating the 15 best tight ends for fantasy football this week.

Additional Week 6 fantasy rankings

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR lawsuit isn’t a distraction from winning its championship
Also Read:
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR lawsuit isn’t a distraction from winning its championship
Mentioned in this article:

More About: