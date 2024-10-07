Week 6 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re officially five weeks into the 2024 NFL season, already zooming past the first third of fantasy football season. With the action heating up and bye weeks creating even more absences, our Week 6 fantasy rankings will highlight some top plays with a few big names on bye this weekend.

Heading into Week 6, there are a few notable teams on bye. The Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes) and Minnesota Vikings (Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson) join the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers on byes this weekend. Plus, with injuries, our options are even more limited.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 6 fantasy rankings.

Week 6 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Lamar Jackson vs Washington Commanders 2 C.J. Stroud @ New England Patriots 3 Jordan Love vs Arizona Cardinals 4 Joe Burrow @ New York Giants 5 Josh Allen @ New York Jets 6 Jalen Hurts vs Cleveland Browns 7 Kyler Murray @ Green Bay Packers 8 Jayden Daniels @ Baltimore Ravens 9 Kirk Cousins @ Carolina Panthers 10 Jared Goff @ Dallas Cowboys 11 Justin Fields @ Las Vegas Raiders 12 Geno Smith vs San Francisco 49ers 13 Brock Purdy @ Seattle Seahawks 14 Dak Prescott vs Detroit Lions 15 Baker Mayfield @ New Orleans Saints 16 Derek Carr vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 Daniel Jones vs Cincinnati Bengals 18 Deshaun Watson @ Philadelphia Eagles 19 Aaron Rodgers vs Buffalo Bills 20 Trevor Lawrence @ Chicago Bears

Week 6 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Saquon Barkley vs Cleveland Browns 2 Derrick Henry vs Washington Commanders 3 Breece Hall vs Buffalo Bills 4 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Dallas Cowboys 5 Bijan Robinson @ Carolina Panthers 6 Kenneth Walker III vs San Francisco 49ers 7 Josh Jacobs vs Arizona Cardinals 8 James Cook @ New York Jets 9 Alvin Kamara vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 David Montgomery @ Dallas Cowboys 11 Jordan Mason @ Seattle Seahawks 12 James Conner @ Green Bay Packers 13 Joe Mixon (Q – Ankle) @ New England Patriots 14 Jonathan Taylor (D – Ankle) @ Tennessee Titans 15 Najee Harris @ Las Vegas Raiders 16 Tony Pollard vs Indianapolis Colts 17 Devin Singletary vs Cincinnati Bengals 18 Brian Robinson Jr @ Baltimore Ravens 19 Travis Etienne @ Chicago Bears 20 Chuba Hubbard vs Atlanta Falcons 21 D’Andre Swift vs Jacksonville Jaguars 22 Jerome Ford @ Philadelphia Eagles 23 J.K. Dobbins @ Denver Broncos 24 Rachaad White @ New Orleans Saints 25 Rico Dowdle vs Detroit Lions 26 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Philadelphia Eagles 27 Zack Moss @ New York Giants 28 Zamir White vs Pittsburgh Steelers 29 Chase Brown @ New York Giants 30 Tyler Allgeier @ Carolina Panthers

Week 6 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 CeeDee Lamb vs Detroit Lions 2 Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion) vs Cincinnati Bengals 3 Ja’Marr Chase @ New York Giants 4 Nico Collins @ New England Patriots 5 A.J. Brown (Q – Hamstring) vs Cleveland Browns 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Dallas Cowboys 7 DK Metcalf vs San Francisco 49ers 8 Drake London @ Carolina Panthers 9 Deebo Samuel @ Seattle Seahawks 10 Jayden Reed vs Arizona Cardinals 11 Chris Godwin @ New Orleans Saints 12 Marvin Harrison Jr @ Green Bay Packers 13 Chris Olave vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 DeVonta Smith vs Cleveland Browns 15 Garrett Wilson vs Buffalo Bills 16 Mike Evans @ New Orleans Saints 17 George Pickens @ Las Vegas Raiders 18 DJ Moore vs Jacksonville Jaguars 19 DeVonta Smith vs Cleveland Browns 20 Tee Higgins @ New York Giants 21 Diontae Johnson vs Atlanta Falcons 22 Terry McLaurin @ Baltimore Ravens 23 Brandon Aiyuk @ Seattle Seahawks 24 Amari Cooper @ Philadelphia Eagles 25 Stefon Diggs @ New England Patriots 26 Jameson Williams @ Dallas Cowboys 27 Zay Flowers vs Washington Commanders 28 Michael Pittman Jr @ Tennessee Titans 29 Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs San Francisco 49ers 30 Brian Thomas Jr @ Chicago Bears

Rank Player Matchup 1 George Kittle @ Seattle Seahawks 2 Trey McBride @ Green Bay Packers 3 Brock Bowers vs Pittsburgh Steelers 4 Jake Ferguson vs Detroit Lions 5 Sam LaPorta @ Dallas Cowboys 6 Pat Freiermiuth @ Las Vegas Raiders 7 Evan Engram @ Chicago Bears 8 Dallas Goedert vs Cleveland Browns 9 Dalton Kincaid @ New York Jets 10 Kyle Pitts @ Carolina Panthers 11 Tucker Kraft vs Arizona Cardinals 12 Taysom Hill vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 Zach Ertz @ Baltimore Ravens 14 Cole Kmet vs Jacksonville Jaguars 15 Mark Andrews vs Washington Commanders 16 Dalton Schultz @ New England Patriots 17 Isaiah Likely vs Washington Commanders 18 Hunter Henry vs Houston texans 19 Mike Gesicki @ New York Giants 20 Cade Otton vs New Orleans Saints

Additional Week 6 fantasy rankings