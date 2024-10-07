Week 6 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

We’re officially five weeks into the 2024 NFL season, already zooming past the first third of fantasy football season. With the action heating up and bye weeks creating even more absences, our Week 6 fantasy rankings will highlight some top plays with a few big names on bye this weekend.
Heading into Week 6, there are a few notable teams on bye. The Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes) and Minnesota Vikings (Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson) join the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers on byes this weekend. Plus, with injuries, our options are even more limited.
With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 6 fantasy rankings.
Week 6 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Washington Commanders
|2
|C.J. Stroud
|@ New England Patriots
|3
|Jordan Love
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|4
|Joe Burrow
|@ New York Giants
|5
|Josh Allen
|@ New York Jets
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|vs Cleveland Browns
|7
|Kyler Murray
|@ Green Bay Packers
|8
|Jayden Daniels
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|9
|Kirk Cousins
|@ Carolina Panthers
|10
|Jared Goff
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Justin Fields
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|12
|Geno Smith
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|13
|Brock Purdy
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|14
|Dak Prescott
|vs Detroit Lions
|15
|Baker Mayfield
|@ New Orleans Saints
|16
|Derek Carr
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|17
|Daniel Jones
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|18
|Deshaun Watson
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|19
|Aaron Rodgers
|vs Buffalo Bills
|20
|Trevor Lawrence
|@ Chicago Bears
Check back on Monday afternoon for our analysis of our Week 6 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating the top matchups for the 15 best quarterbacks.
Week 6 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Cleveland Browns
|2
|Derrick Henry
|vs Washington Commanders
|3
|Breece Hall
|vs Buffalo Bills
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|@ Carolina Panthers
|6
|Kenneth Walker III
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|7
|Josh Jacobs
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|8
|James Cook
|@ New York Jets
|9
|Alvin Kamara
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10
|David Montgomery
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Jordan Mason
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|12
|James Conner
|@ Green Bay Packers
|13
|Joe Mixon (Q – Ankle)
|@ New England Patriots
|14
|Jonathan Taylor (D – Ankle)
|@ Tennessee Titans
|15
|Najee Harris
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|16
|Tony Pollard
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|17
|Devin Singletary
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|18
|Brian Robinson Jr
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|19
|Travis Etienne
|@ Chicago Bears
|20
|Chuba Hubbard
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|21
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|22
|Jerome Ford
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|@ Denver Broncos
|24
|Rachaad White
|@ New Orleans Saints
|25
|Rico Dowdle
|vs Detroit Lions
|26
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|27
|Zack Moss
|@ New York Giants
|28
|Zamir White
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|29
|Chase Brown
|@ New York Giants
|30
|Tyler Allgeier
|@ Carolina Panthers
Check back on Tuesday afternoon for an analysis of our Week 6 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating the 20 best running backs for fantasy football in Week 6.
Week 6 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs Detroit Lions
|2
|Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion)
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ New York Giants
|4
|Nico Collins
|@ New England Patriots
|5
|A.J. Brown (Q – Hamstring)
|vs Cleveland Browns
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|7
|DK Metcalf
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|8
|Drake London
|@ Carolina Panthers
|9
|Deebo Samuel
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|10
|Jayden Reed
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|11
|Chris Godwin
|@ New Orleans Saints
|12
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|@ Green Bay Packers
|13
|Chris Olave
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|14
|DeVonta Smith
|vs Cleveland Browns
|15
|Garrett Wilson
|vs Buffalo Bills
|16
|Mike Evans
|@ New Orleans Saints
|17
|George Pickens
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|18
|DJ Moore
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|19
|DeVonta Smith
|vs Cleveland Browns
|20
|Tee Higgins
|@ New York Giants
|21
|Diontae Johnson
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|22
|Terry McLaurin
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|23
|Brandon Aiyuk
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|24
|Amari Cooper
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|25
|Stefon Diggs
|@ New England Patriots
|26
|Jameson Williams
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Zay Flowers
|vs Washington Commanders
|28
|Michael Pittman Jr
|@ Tennessee Titans
|29
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|30
|Brian Thomas Jr
|@ Chicago Bears
Week 6 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends for fantasy football
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|George Kittle
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|2
|Trey McBride
|@ Green Bay Packers
|3
|Brock Bowers
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|vs Detroit Lions
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|6
|Pat Freiermiuth
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|Evan Engram
|@ Chicago Bears
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|vs Cleveland Browns
|9
|Dalton Kincaid
|@ New York Jets
|10
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Carolina Panthers
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|12
|Taysom Hill
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|13
|Zach Ertz
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|14
|Cole Kmet
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|15
|Mark Andrews
|vs Washington Commanders
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|@ New England Patriots
|17
|Isaiah Likely
|vs Washington Commanders
|18
|Hunter Henry
|vs Houston texans
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|@ New York Giants
|20
|Cade Otton
|vs New Orleans Saints
Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis from our Week 6 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating the 15 best tight ends for fantasy football this week.