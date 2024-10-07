Week 6 fantasy TE rankings: Evaluating 15 best tight ends for fantasy football this week

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re nearly a third of the way through the 2024 NFL season and the tight end position in fantasy football continues to be frustrating. As we jump into our Week 6 fantasy TE rankings, the hope is that some recent breakout performances carry over into the games ahead. Let’s immediately dive into our analysis of the 15 best tight ends for fantasy football this week.

15. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans – @ New England Patriots

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

At this point in our fantasy TE rankings for Week 6, we just want a player who offers a floor higher than 2 points. Dalton Schultz is coming off consecutive games with three-plus receptions for 30-plus receiving yards and he’s drawn 5 targets per game in the last three weeks. With the New England Patriots allowing the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends, Schultz becomes the safe choice.

14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Our issue with David Njoku rests entirely on the quarterback. Since putting on a Cleveland Browns uniform, Deshaun Watson just hasn’t seemed to utilize Njoku the way you’d expect. He did receive 3 targets on limited reps Sunday, but he mustered just 14 receiving yards. Plus, Njoku is facing an opponent who allows just 27.7 receiving yards per game to tight ends.

13. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders – @ Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is probably going to be the final weekend that Zach Ertz makes it into our fantasy TE rankings. While he drew 8 targets on Sunday, it only netted 10 receiving yards on 2 receptions and he’s totaled just 32 receiving yards in the last two weeks. Our last dart throw on Ertz stems from the matchup against a Baltimore Ravens defense which has allowed 73.6 receiving yards per game to tight ends. Also Read: NFL playoff predictions

12. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – vs Washington Commanders

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Mark Andrews finally rebounded in Week 5, coming through with 55 receiving yards on 4 receptions. The line would’ve been even better had Lamar Jackson not underthrown a pass, preventing Andrews from finding the end zone. Still, Andrews’ fantasy football ceiling is limited by Isaiah Likely, Derrick Henry and a matchup against a Commanders defense that is allowing the third-fewest receiving yards per game to tight ends.

11. Dallas Goedert, Dallas Cowboys – vs Cleveland Browns

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Dallas Goedert’s fantasy managers, the Philadelphia Eagles might be getting back both DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in Week 6. It would immediately deal a catastrophic blow to Goedert’s target share. It’s also worth mentioning that the Cleveland Browns defense is particularly weak against the run, so Saquon Barkley will lead the team in touches on Sunday. If that’s not enough to cause you some concern, Cleveland allows the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

10. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – @ Chicago Bears

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a four-game absence, there’s a solid chance Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram returns to the field in Week 6. This isn’t a favorable matchup, with the Chicago Bears allowing just 32.4 receiving yards per game to tight ends, but last year proved Trevor Lawrence likes targeting Engram so we’re willing to roll the dice.

9. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – @ Carolina Panthers

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

That sound you hear is a slight restoration of hope for Kyle Pitts. The Atlanta Falcons swore before Week 5 they wanted to get him more involved. Sure enough, he set season-highs in targets (eight), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (88). Atlanta is also taking on a Carolina Panthers defense that has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. We’re ready to be hurt again, we’re just factoring the downside with Pitts’ positioning in our fantasy TE rankings for Week 6. Related: NFL Week 6 predictions

8. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills – @ New York Jets

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

We’re not as worried about the disappointing state line for Dalton Kincaid this past week, given it was just a career-worst performance by Josh Allen. However, what should concern Kincaid’s fantasy managers is the fact that this New York Jets defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this year. In a low-scoring game, Kincaid might be dependent on a big play to post 50-plus yards and that’s not a safe bet against this Jets’ defense.

7. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

That’s two consecutive weeks with a touchdown for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. He’s also recorded three-plus receptions in every game this season and he is averaging 35.6 receiving yards per game. Freiermuth will never give you a big yardage day, but 3-5 receptions with 30-plus yards and a semi-realistic chance at a touchdown is more than a lot of other tight ends can offer. Related: NFL defense rankings

6. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers – vs Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

We’re officially on the Tucker Kraft train. Entering Week 6, the Green Bay Packers tight is averaging the most yards after catch per reception (11.8) among all players with 15-plus catches. He’s coming off a two-touchdown performance and now has 141 receiving yards in the last two games. Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love both love feeding him targets, so we’re ready to call Kraft one of the best tight ends in fantasy football for the rest of the season.

5. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Christine Tannous USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

We’re ready to buy in on Cole Kmet. Over his last three games, the Chicago Bears tight end has turned 18 targets for 188 receiving yards. While he does only have 6 total receptions in the last two weeks, he’s made big plays with those touches (91 receiving yards). Against the worst passing defense in the NFL, with the chemistry he has with Caleb Williams, Kmet gets a premium spot in our Week 6 fantasy TE rankings. Related: Best tight ends of all time

4. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – @ Green Bay Packers

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The most consistent pass-catcher in the Arizona Cardinals offense this season is Trey McBride. Despite missing a game with a concussion, he’s tied for the second-most targets (30) at his position and he’s pulled in five-plus receptions in 75% of his games this year. Facing a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends, McBride is a must-start.

3. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys – vs Detroit Lions

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

At this point, the matchup doesn’t matter to us anymore with Jake Ferguson. The Dallas Cowboys’ second-best offensive weapon is going to be a weekly staple here, just as he is in our fantasy TE rankings for Week 6. Despite missing time this year, Ferguson is tied for the third-most targets (30) among tight ends this season and he’s recorded three consecutive games with 6-plus receptions while averaging over 60 yards per contest. He is a must-start moving forward. Related: Week 6 fantasy rankings

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was a target hot (12) this past Sunday and his role shouldn’t change moving forward. He is now the Raiders’ best offensive weapon and probably the only one keeping the chains moving. Facing a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that just ceded 70 yards on 6 receptions to Jake Ferguson, Bowers also gets the added boost of a good matchup.

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – @ Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images