Star Cincinnati Bengals receiver criticizes team after 1-4 start

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off one of their toughest losses yet. Zac Taylor’s team played well enough to get the win. They racked up 442 yards and scored five touchdowns. Yet, the Ravens still gained more yards and scored more points.

Though the Bengals played well, there were a few decisions the team wishes they could take back. Shortly after the 41-38 overtime loss, Higgins spoke up, with a bit of criticism for his coaching staff.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Projecting all 32 first-round picks

Tee Higgins thinks Cincinnati Bengals should have been more aggressive in overtime

Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to 1-4 on Sunday, but their loss may have been preventable. In overtime, with the Bengals recovering a fumble at the 38-yard line, they were seemingly in a strong position to win.

However, coach Zac Taylor decided to call three consecutive HB dive plays in an effort to avoid committing any turnovers after witnessing their opponent cough one up. The playcalls were extremely safe, with the Bengals seemingly believing they had a win in the bag.

Yet, Chase Brown gained just three yards on three carries, which set the Bengals up for a 53-yard field goal attempt from Evan McPherson. Unfortunately, the snap was botched, and McPherson missed the game-winning field goal attempt.

THIS WAS THE HOLD ON EVAN MCPHERSON’S MISSED FIELD GOAL



HE MADE 14 STRAIGHT IN THE 4TH QUARTER AND OVERTIME UNTIL NOW pic.twitter.com/3I325PWsw0 — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) October 6, 2024

The Bengals ended up losing the game two plays later after allowing Derrick Henry to rumble for 51 yards, setting up Justin Tucker for a 24-yard chip shot field goal. Baltimore won 41-38.

Afterward, Tee Higgins spoke up, noting how the Bengals should have been more aggressive in overtime play instead of playing it so safe.

“Personally, I think we should have gone a little bit more aggressive in the first and second downs just to try to get Evan in better field goal range. You know he makes those from that deep. I’m not putting it on him at all, you know what I’m saying. So it’s a team effort, we lost as a team, but we could have did a better job at putting him in better field goal range to make it an easier kick.” Tee Higgins after Week 5 loss

Bengals WRs Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase on the lack of aggression by the offense in overtime, pic.twitter.com/mY9UZOszv4 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 6, 2024

It’s never easy to lose, especially to a division rival. Part of the Bengals’ frustration also stems from the fact that they’re now 1-4 on the season.

Yet, we’re guessing even Coach Taylor would do things much differently if he had a second chance. But that’s not how the NFL works.

Related: See where Joe Burrow lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings