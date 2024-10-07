Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick feared to have suffered season-ending injury

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled with many facets of their game this season. From early holdouts to injuries, Zac Taylor’s team has already faced tons of adversity during their 1-4 start.

That continued in Week 5, with Sunday’s crushing 41-38 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. Not only did the Bengals lose the game, later they learned one of their players may have suffered a season-ending injury that requires surgery.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Daxton Hill believed to have suffered torn ACL

The Cincinnati Bengals selected safety Daxton Hill with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They did so in anticipation of losing All-Pro safety Jessie Bates to free agency. While Bates stuck around for one more season, playing under the franchise tag in 2023, he left Cincinnati for Atlanta this past offseason.

However, before he could leave, Hill spent the 2023 season starting every single game on the Bengals’ defense. His role continued in 2024, starting all five games of the Bengals’ season thus far.

But on Sunday, Hill suffered a knee injury. On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated that the team fears Hill tore the ACL in his knee and will be out for the rest of the season.

Hill is believed to still be undergoing more tests, which should help provide more clarity on his status in 2024.

